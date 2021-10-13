Rishabh Pant is a superstar. He hits one-handed sixes, takes brilliant catches and wins Test matches in Australia. And we know he can babysit and do kip ups for fun. Everybody loves Rishabh Pant.

However, this stardom didn't come easy. A few years ago in 2016, when he was bursting onto the scene, during his U19 days, Pant was seen in a video asking fans to follow his social media accounts.

In the video, the Indian wicketkeeper can be heard saying:

Hi friends, I am Rishabh Pant. India Under-19 and Delhi Daredevils player. My official Twitter account is @RishabPant777 and my Insta account is @RishabPant. Looking forward to interact with you all. Keep supporting me. Thank you

You can watch the video here:

People have been showing this video some love as well.

Well, honestly, it's just adorable. And look at the man now. Rishabh Pant currently sits on 5.4 million followers on Instagram!