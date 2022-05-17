India's Thomas Cup victory on May 15 marked many historic firsts for the country, and that warrants a celebration as big as any.

This was the first time team India reached the final of the event in 73 long years, and once there, it defeated 4-time champions Indonesia to clinch the title in what will possibly turn out to be one of our biggest sporting achievements this year - if not the biggest.

WOW, India actually beat the most successful team ever in the Thomas Cup 3-0! 👏 https://t.co/syuoFmFXLB | #ThomasCup pic.twitter.com/MRGnRAOjSu — ESPN India (@ESPNIndia) May 15, 2022

Badminton, despite being one of our favorite games, struggled to find an audience for the international matches for the longest time. However, things have been changing for the better in the last 10 years, and that is a very welcome change.

The Thomas Cup victory was a special one, earning the team the much-deserved praise as seen below.

What a moment for Indian sport - we are Thomas Cup champions for the first ever time, and we beat the best to make it happen.

Congrats to the players and staff.

Some things take time, but don't let anyone tell you it can't be done. 👏 — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) May 15, 2022

Many congratulations to our Badminton team on the historical #ThomasCup victory. A fine performance that will be etched in our memories forever. My best wishes to all our players on a very successful future ahead. pic.twitter.com/EtGpGlVSfr — P.T. USHA (@PTUshaOfficial) May 16, 2022

Defeated 14 times champions to lift their first ever #ThomasCup2022! @BAI_Media has created history and one that will be remembered for years. Congratulations @srikidambi @lakshya_sen @satwiksairaj @Shettychirag04 on this remarkable feat. pic.twitter.com/x4MSLPK5fp — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) May 15, 2022

What a day for Indian Badminton and this time it’s the men 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 incredible achievement boys .. champs 👏🏽👏🏽 @srikidambi @BAI_Media #ThomasCup2022 — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) May 15, 2022

Heartiest congratulations to the Indian badminton team for first-ever Thomas Cup victory! The team has created history, setting highest standards for the future. I have high appreciation for the skills, resilience & temperament shown by the team. India is proud of the champions. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 15, 2022

Historic moment for all Indians! 🏸👏🏻



What a day for Indian Badminton.



Congratulations to the whole team on winning our maiden #ThomasCup title. pic.twitter.com/n3VC1naalb — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 15, 2022

And as 2 days have passed, the euphoria is still not over. The videos and photos from the event are pouring in and we love one of them in particular.

It's that of the entire team dancing to the beats of the dhol brought by fans inside the stadium. The video, by Brut, also shows the goosebumps-inducing moment in which India won the final.

We hope that this is the start of many such accomplishments for our shuttlers. Onwards and upwards.