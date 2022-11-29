Sports bring people closer than anything else. It’s not only a great conversation starter but also something that builds a connection, while also building the gap between two people who might be different otherwise. We’ve all witnessed overwhelming visuals from cricket or football matches, that scream ‘unity’ in its true sense. And just like that, a video of football fans watching the FIFA World Cup in a plane has gone viral.

The video that is now making rounds on Instagram and TikTok shows the passengers on a flight, all glued to their screens, watching a recent France v Denmark group stage game. This is from the economy section of an international flight, where everyone’s into the FIFA World Cup. And weirdly, there’s beauty to this clip, given that it’s a shared yet individual experience.

Funnily, there’s one person watching a film, and I’d definitely not like to be them on the flight. Needless to say, there’s a lot of emotion associated with sports and important matches – definitely more than we know of.

The internet is overwhelmed with this video, and now everyone wants to be on the flight.







Watch the video here: