This year's Indian Premier League (IPL) season was a letdown for reigning champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The four-time IPL winners have been knocked out of the tournament for the 2022 edition and will attempt to make amends in the next year. 

MS Dhoni took over as captain of the squad when Ravindra Jadeja, the franchise's new captain, stepped down midway through the season.

MS Dhoni
Source: CricTracker.com

All of this, however, has had little impact on Chennai Super Kings' loyal fan base, and certainly not on legendary captain MS Dhoni's.

In the midst of it all, CSK posted a heartwarming letter written by a devoted fan of MS Dhoni on their official Twitter account. In his emotional note, the fan expressed how the Indian skipper has touched his life.

MS Dhoni
Source: Man's World India

“From the Indian cricket team to Chennai Super Kings, there has never been a day when the cricket fan inside me hasn’t thanked you for what you have done. "O captain, our captain, there shall never be someone like you," read an excerpt of the letter. 

The fan's words and efforts were not in vain as the captain himself signed the framed letter and wrote, "Well Written. Best Wishes".

Every line spoke to the fellow fans of the cricketer, who found it immensely relatable. 

After losing to Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings was eliminated from the IPL 2022. They'll attempt to make a strong comeback next season, but it's uncertain whether Dhoni will continue as captain.

Meanwhile, CSK will face Rajasthan Royals in their final game of the season on Friday, May 20.