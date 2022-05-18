This year's Indian Premier League (IPL) season was a letdown for reigning champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The four-time IPL winners have been knocked out of the tournament for the 2022 edition and will attempt to make amends in the next year.

MS Dhoni took over as captain of the squad when Ravindra Jadeja, the franchise's new captain, stepped down midway through the season.

All of this, however, has had little impact on Chennai Super Kings' loyal fan base, and certainly not on legendary captain MS Dhoni's.

In the midst of it all, CSK posted a heartwarming letter written by a devoted fan of MS Dhoni on their official Twitter account. In his emotional note, the fan expressed how the Indian skipper has touched his life.

“From the Indian cricket team to Chennai Super Kings, there has never been a day when the cricket fan inside me hasn’t thanked you for what you have done. "O captain, our captain, there shall never be someone like you," read an excerpt of the letter.

The fan's words and efforts were not in vain as the captain himself signed the framed letter and wrote, "Well Written. Best Wishes".

Every line spoke to the fellow fans of the cricketer, who found it immensely relatable.

CSK is more than a team or a franchise.. it's an emotion. The heart and humility that they have displayed over the years is an testimony to being Legend. If the measure of success is only wins and losses then your not a CSKian. It's not the only thing that matters. — Ranjit Mathews (@RanjitMathews) May 18, 2022

Rightly said 'we devotees are somehow identical'. Felt and related everything that was said.@msdhoni — Gourav Jindal (@grvjindal) May 17, 2022

Wow !wow! Wow! who write this it express of fellings millions of Ms dhoni fans it's clearly connect with me I am also having same feeling as fan of Ms dhoni. — Ravi Ravi (@rr3815126) May 17, 2022

O Captain our captain there shall never be someone like you💛💛#MSDhoni𓃵 — Mansi saini (@iammansi_saini) May 17, 2022

Expressed emotion of every fan who are so connected to him and supported him in every phase of his life 💛 — Neha💫 (@Nehatweets__) May 17, 2022

Jersey no 7 is emotion for billions of people 🥺🙏

Greatest of all time ♥️🙏 — Sonu Singh Rathour (@SonuSin45286309) May 17, 2022

I can relate to every word of this letter



Nothing formal nothing great but thats so simple

Every CSK fan can relate to it

Especially someone who followed it since its inception ! https://t.co/8yiB2eCXBx — CSKfanAccount🦁 (@CSKfanAccount) May 18, 2022

Tears in my eyes while reading it...every line ,every word describes my emotions towards this man. A lot of yellove Thanks to the man who had written this .💛💛🥺 #MSDhoni https://t.co/6p3JaDSwbQ — Ranjeet singh (@shutup_pliz) May 17, 2022

Someone Who said me How Can you love a person so much when you Never Met him.. Should definitely read this, Sumps Of All Our Feelings. ❤️ https://t.co/ea5XtdIgC5 — Muskan (@Msdian217) May 17, 2022

After losing to Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings was eliminated from the IPL 2022. They'll attempt to make a strong comeback next season, but it's uncertain whether Dhoni will continue as captain.

Meanwhile, CSK will face Rajasthan Royals in their final game of the season on Friday, May 20.