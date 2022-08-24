...And like everybody grooving to Kala Chashma these days, Team India has joined the league too. After the clip of Peppa Pigs shaking a leg to Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif-starrer went viral, we have now found a video of our national cricket team dancing to the same track. Reason? Of course, there is. A big moment of celebration indeed.

On Monday, Team India won the third and final ODI match against Zimbabwe by 13 runs and our players celebrated the victory with dance. The video of their performance on Kala Chashma is going viral on Twitter.

A Twitter user, @mufaddal_vohra, posted the clip on the micro-blogging platform originally shared by Team India veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan. In the video, Dhawan along with his team players including KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, and Shubman Gill can be seen shaking a leg to the track as they enjoy the win in their dressing room.

Don't miss Kishan's twerking and we can surely say he is giving a tough competition to dancer, actress Nora Fatehi. Watch the video here:

Here's how netizens are reacting to their performance:

You will end up watching this video atleast 10 times, not because you loved it first, but to see each player's dance moves individually and then after it 100 times more because you loved it (sic).

Celebrate all achievements, how cool is this!! Shubhman Gill is too cute (sic).

All in for the boys hostel party vibe (sic).

Check out Shikhar Dhawan's post:

It will surely remind you of Norwegian Dance Crew (The Quick Style)'s performance on Kala Chashma. Remember how those foreigners shook a leg on this track? Their video also went viral online.

Speaking of Team India's dance performance on Kala Chashma, we are totally loving it! Are you?