India’s first World Cup match against Australia in Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium was no less than a rollercoaster ride. After claiming all Australian wickets at 199 runs in 49.3 overs, the hope for victory soon turned bleak when India lost the three top-order batsmen at merely 2 runs. The odds were against us, and in came the ultimate chase master, Virat Kohli, to rescue the match from the jaws of defeat.

Kohli formed a striking partnership with KL Rahul, and together, they slammed a crucial 165 runs and brought India to victory by 6 wickets. Kohli alone scored a stellar 85 runs in 116 balls.

Just 15 runs away from his 78th century, the Aussies finally got to redeem the blunder of a missed catch and ousted Kohli; however, it was already too late to save the match. Kohli was visibly frustrated at his dismissal. The commentators suggested he had wanted to stay till the end, suggested. A clip of him disappointed and slapping his head in the dressing room also went viral on social media.

We were all rooting for a century, and our hopes were unanimously shattered when Kohli was dismissed a few runs away from a 100. It was heartbreaking to watch him disappointed, tracing back his path towards the dressing room. But the man saved India from losing, and the stadium gave him a standing ovation, saluting his performance.

While Kohli may not have stayed till the end to finish the job, he won hearts. He, along with KL Rahul, ensured we won our first World Cup match of 2023.

Hitting boundaries is not only the way you can win the games is define by Kohli not only today but numerous times, the way he takes singles double making scoreboard ticking is the key he keep things simple Legend mindset for you Cricket never seen or will never ever like King 👑 https://t.co/blxiiLwTr1 — ′′ (@Nitinx18) October 8, 2023

Every Australian fan to Virat Kohli right now.



pic.twitter.com/CttgRlG4kS — Avinash (@imavinashvk) October 8, 2023

Just at the right time, our Chase master @imVkohli goes in the zone, looked in rhythm, meant business. there will be lots of worried bowlers in this World Cup!!#ViratKohli #IndVsAus pic.twitter.com/OzG6RI0I4C — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) October 8, 2023

Man tears in his eyes… that he couldn't finish the match 😭😞😭💔 https://t.co/Fua93dGoAB — Karthik Chowdary 💔 (@AKA_Bunty) October 9, 2023

In the ability to understand a situation and adjust your game to the requirements of that situation, Virat Kohli is unparalleled in modern ODI cricket — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 8, 2023

Virat Kohli now has the most runs in successful run chase in ODI history.



KING KOHLI – THE GOAT…!!! pic.twitter.com/V8PbCuVPWD — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) October 8, 2023

Good night Virat Kohli nation, hope we get to see 78th with an aggressive celebration on 11th. pic.twitter.com/FPENYS736O — leisha (@katyxkohli17) October 8, 2023

How can you hate Virat Kohli? He’s a gem, a gift from GOD. Enjoy him, cherish him, celebrate him. Players like him come once in a blue moon ❤️



pic.twitter.com/vZ37ls91g8 — Avinash (@imavinashvk) October 9, 2023

VIRAT KOHLI 🐐



32,000+ fans giving standing ovation for the King – What a beautiful video. pic.twitter.com/H6Y9n2ySeu — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 8, 2023

Virat Kohli has now surpassed Sachin Tendulkar’s record and become the Indian cricketer with the most runs in limited-over ICC events with 2785 runs in 64 innings.