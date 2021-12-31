Whether it's on the field or off it, our cricketers love to dance. And we love to see them do it.

In a recent video that is being circulated on social after India's historic win against South Africa, Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara can be seen shaking their legs with the hotel staff.

And a very important question is, is that Rahul Dravid in the background dancing with everyone? People think so.

Meanwhile the Gunda's been throwing some moves in the background🕺 — Sanjay Krishna (@sankrish01) December 31, 2021

Rahul Dravid Dancing! 💘😳💃

That win mustve been special.. first for india as captain in South Africa and now first for him as coach! #TeamIndia #RahulDravid pic.twitter.com/xRIHd54gN0 — Tanya ☆ (@inpurplegold) December 31, 2021

Nice end to 2021 with Dravid dancing 😍😍🤣😆 https://t.co/gQUouJt8vO — Dhuruv (@Imdhuruv) December 31, 2021

Wow😍 virat

Is that dravid dancing behind virat kohli https://t.co/Xc1X20aflS — SN (@SRINATH1012) December 31, 2021

Earlier, R Ashwin had shared a similar fun post on Instagram.

This is India's first-ever Test victory in Centurian and marks a great start for coach Rahul Dravid. Interestingly, Dravid was also the captain of the first-ever Indian Test side to defeat South Africa in its backyard.

Those are enough reasons to celebrate! Here's looking at a series win - with this team, it seems achievabale.