Whether it's on the field or off it, our cricketers love to dance. And we love to see them do it. 

In a recent video that is being circulated on social after India's historic win against South Africa, Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara can be seen shaking their legs with the hotel staff.

And a very important question is, is that Rahul Dravid in the background dancing with everyone? People think so. 

Earlier, R Ashwin had shared a similar fun post on Instagram.

This is India's first-ever Test victory in Centurian and marks a great start for coach Rahul Dravid. Interestingly, Dravid was also the captain of the first-ever Indian Test side to defeat South Africa in its backyard.

Those are enough reasons to celebrate! Here's looking at a series win - with this team, it seems achievabale. 