Mirabai Chanu, India's star weightlifter, won gold in the women's 49kg category by lifting a total of an outstanding 201 kilograms at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, and the celebrations back home started almost immediately.

In a video shared by Mirabai herself, her family and relatives can be seen performing their traditional dance with the tricolour, beaming with pride at the prolific achievement of the weightlifter.

My mom and other relatives celebrating victory at my home ✌️ pic.twitter.com/sTCIoTDVwM — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) July 31, 2022

Since being posted, the video has garnered a huge amount of reactions from Mirabai's fans as they join in the celebrations of this great victory on one of the biggest sporting platforms.

So proud of you .

More power to you .

Mirabai's victory at the CWG is a follow-up to her 2018 gold win and she executed it with a lift of 84 kgs, 88 kgs, and 90 kgs at the snatch event, and 109 kgs, 113 kgs, and 115 kgs at the clean and jerk event.

To put things in perspective, no other player could lift more than 76 kgs in snatch and more than 95 kgs in clean and jerk. After her victory, Mirabai thanked the Indians for their undying support.

Lifting 201kg never felt easy but thanks to the love and wishes of billions back home, every challenge is just an attempt away.

Keep smiling ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EeELvp5Eh0 — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) July 31, 2022

We are endlessly proud.