Zimbabwe’s Chevrons stunned everyone with its one-run victory (130/8 runs) against Pakistan’s national cricket team in the T20 World Cup tournament on Thursday. The victory happened amid the ongoing fake Mr. Bean row on social media between the two nations.

Since then, Twitter has been flooded with netizens celebrating the win and also taking digs against Pakistan for its fake Mr. Bean episode. Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa is one of them. “Next time, send the real Mr. Bean,” Mnangagwa tweeted.

What a win for Zimbabwe! Congratulations to the Chevrons.



Next time, send the real Mr Bean…#PakvsZim 🇿🇼 — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) October 27, 2022

To which, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif replied saying, “We may not have the real Mr. Bean but we have real cricketing spirit…”

We may not have the real Mr Bean, but we have real cricketing spirit .. and we Pakistanis have a funny habit of bouncing back 🙂



Mr President: Congratulations. Your team played really well today. 👏 https://t.co/oKhzEvU972 — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) October 27, 2022

Twitter has turned into a carnival of fake Mr. Bean jokes after Pakistan’s defeat. Here’s how others have reacted to it:

Indian comedian Danish Sait tweeted: “Pak Bean revenge has been taken.”

When Zimbabwe ask for Mr. Bean, you give them Mr. Bean. This Pak Bean revenge has been taken. Congratulations! #PAKvsZIM — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) October 27, 2022

This is where Pakistan lost the game.

Pak Bean#PAKvsZIM pic.twitter.com/xVTSa0RBbG — Amey 🇮🇳 (@amey_guthe) October 27, 2022

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag also took a jibe against Pakistan.

Pic 1 – Pakistan After 20 overs of Zimbabwe batting



Pic 2- Pakistan after 20 overs of their batting. #PAKvsZIM pic.twitter.com/amXnUFprQy — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 27, 2022

literally couldn't sleep last night because i kept thinking about Pak Bean and laughing 😭 — shay (@voidflavour) October 28, 2022

And years and decades hence, the #T20WorldCup 2022 will be known as the World Cup of the Pak Bean. 😎🤘 — Srikumar M. Menon (@srikumarmenon) October 28, 2022

Their Mr Bean might be a bit dodgy, but Pakistan still do an absolutely brilliant impersonation of Pakistan. — Pavilion Opinions (@pavilionopinion) October 27, 2022

when you realize that pak bean thing wasn’t just a joke pic.twitter.com/Wsq5r6nQPH — Muneeba (@MuneebaShaukat) October 27, 2022

Pak Bean and the curse of Zimbabweans. pic.twitter.com/SRdIsrzX2X — Maverick Musafir (@Maverickmusafir) October 27, 2022

Fake Mr. Bean saga had begun even before the Pakistan vs Zimbabwe match. On October 25, a Twitter user, Ngugi Chasura, @mhanduwe0718061, had revealed about Pakistan’s fraud of fake Mr. Bean and challenged the team for taking revenge back then.

As Zimbabweans we wont forgive you…you once gave us that Fraud Pak Bean instead of Mr Bean Rowan ..we will settle the matter tommorow just pray the rains will save you…#ZIMVSPAK — Ngugi Chasura (@mhanduwe0718061) October 25, 2022

Reportedly, Pakistani comedian Asif Muhammad, who disguises himself as Mr. Bean, had once paid a visit to perform at an event in Zimbabwe back in 2016. His old pictures are going insanely viral on Twitter. The photos posted by a Twitter handle, @ApexNewsZim, shows Asif as (fake) Mr. Bean posing for the cameras. Check it out:

A fake Mr Bean was once paid to come and perform in Zimbabwe in 2016. pic.twitter.com/IrM5pfqcoH — ApexNewsZim (@ApexNewsZim) February 3, 2021

What do you think of this whole fake Mr. Bean controversy?