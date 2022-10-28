Zimbabwe’s Chevrons stunned everyone with its one-run victory (130/8 runs) against Pakistan’s national cricket team in the T20 World Cup tournament on Thursday. The victory happened amid the ongoing fake Mr. Bean row on social media between the two nations.
Since then, Twitter has been flooded with netizens celebrating the win and also taking digs against Pakistan for its fake Mr. Bean episode. Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa is one of them. “Next time, send the real Mr. Bean,” Mnangagwa tweeted.
To which, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif replied saying, “We may not have the real Mr. Bean but we have real cricketing spirit…”
Twitter has turned into a carnival of fake Mr. Bean jokes after Pakistan’s defeat. Here’s how others have reacted to it:
Indian comedian Danish Sait tweeted: “Pak Bean revenge has been taken.”
Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag also took a jibe against Pakistan.
Fake Mr. Bean saga had begun even before the Pakistan vs Zimbabwe match. On October 25, a Twitter user, Ngugi Chasura, @mhanduwe0718061, had revealed about Pakistan’s fraud of fake Mr. Bean and challenged the team for taking revenge back then.
Reportedly, Pakistani comedian Asif Muhammad, who disguises himself as Mr. Bean, had once paid a visit to perform at an event in Zimbabwe back in 2016. His old pictures are going insanely viral on Twitter. The photos posted by a Twitter handle, @ApexNewsZim, shows Asif as (fake) Mr. Bean posing for the cameras. Check it out:
What do you think of this whole fake Mr. Bean controversy?