The monsoon season is here, and Mumbai is currently undergoing heavy rainfall. It has led to waterlogging issues in several parts of the coastal city. In fact, a man recently lost his life after a tree collapsed in Malad, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. But this is certainly not the first time as Mumbai and rain are synonymous to each other during every monsoon season.

Source: ANI

Looking at the situation of Mumbai rains in the city, an Artificial Intelligence artist has imagined some vehicles that would be quite fit for the season.

The artist named Manoj Omre (@manojomre) posted some pictures on Instagram featuring some of the vehicles that he designed using an AI tool called Midjourney. In the pictures, we can see people travelling on the waterlogged roads using these vehicles. Be it two-wheelers or four wheelers, the collection is a treat to look at.

The series is named as ‘things that should have been built by now for Mumbai’.

“Kyunki acchi roads aur drainage system toh paagal banate hai,” the post reads.

Check out the post here:

Here’s how netizens are reacting to this:

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert in Mumbai until Thursday. Anyway, what a great imagination! Mumbai definitely needs one of these vehicles.