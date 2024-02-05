A year ago, Apple announced its Vision Pro headset, and now it is finally retailing in the US. The headset offers an immersive virtual experience with 3D technology. You can use social media apps on the headset, just like your smartphone (among other things), but the gadget has sparked some interesting responses from the online community. As engaging and stimulating as it is, watching people use it is kind of jarring and seems a little dystopian (or maybe that’s just the millennial in me).