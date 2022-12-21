Let’s get it straight, all those jokes and memes about doctors’ bad handwriting were not just jokes but sacchi ghatna pe aadharit. So much so, that a doctor’s prescription went viral because his handwriting was too neat!

So, what should you do with a prescription that only the medical store bhaiya can read? You Google it! Well, not exactly right now but sometime in future, hopefully.

At its annual conference on Monday, Google announced that it is working with pharmacists to explore ways to decipher doctors’ handwriting. It will use artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) models that can identify and highlight medicines within difficult-to-read handwritten prescriptions.

Currently a research prototype, this feature helps users to upload a picture of their prescription, processes it, and then detects and highlights the medicines mentioned in the note.

This will act as an assistive technology for digitizing handwritten medical documents by augmenting the humans in the loop such as pharmacists, however, no decision will be made solely based on the output provided by this technology. Google

ADVERTISEMENT The company unveiled the feature during its ‘AI for India’ event. It also noted that there’s still a lot of work left before the feature could be unveiled to the world.

Till then, ask medical store wale bhaiya for help.