Remember all the hullabaloo over the pricey Apple polishing cloth last month? While we may not have been able to afford the Rs.1900 piece of cloth, we could still afford some priceless memes.

Now that I've spent an eye-watering $3840 on my first ever Mac, I might as well buy the Apple Polishing Cloth for an additional $25 to wipe away these fking tears. pic.twitter.com/XlVYShxyyN — Kevin Canlas 🇨🇦 (@kvncnls) October 18, 2021

Recently Elon Musk joined the mocking and took it to a crazy new level. Because when rich people clash, they respond with a brand new product launch, not with words!

Keeping up with the overpriced accessory hype, Tesla is trying to make big bucks with the introduction of a new 'Cyberwhistle' worth Rs. 3,742. The Rs.1,900 worth Apple Polishing Cloth was the centrepiece of Apple’s October special event and now Tesla has joined the league too!

In a tweet, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced the new Cyberwhistle, inviting followers to "blow the whistle on Tesla."

Blow the whistle on Tesla!https://t.co/c86hLA0iQK — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 1, 2021

We know that Elon Musk, the world’s richest person, loves to mock other brands as if it's his side job.

In the following tweet, he also pokes fun at the 'silly Apple cloth,' urging consumers to instead go for the cyberwhistle.

Don’t waste your money on that silly Apple Cloth, buy our whistle instead! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 1, 2021

As the company explains, the new whistle is inspired by Tesla's upcoming Cybertruck.

Inspired by Cybertruck, the limited-edition Cyberwhistle is a premium collectible made from medical-grade stainless steel with a polished finish. The whistle includes an integrated attachment feature for added versatility.

Apparently, the cyberwhistle is already out of stock which suggests that people have already raced to purchase the accessory!

What's even more hilarious is Musk asking the customers to buy the cyberwhistle instead of the silly Apple cloth, which they can do apparently with Apple Pay. Users on Twitter were quick to call this out.

Don’t waste your money on that silly Apple Cloth, buy our whistle instead! Ironically With Apple Pay!! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Ox7Usc53pe — [email protected] (@Mike41303277) December 1, 2021

Would be stupid not to. People are 3x more likely to buy the product from your site if it has Apple Pay. — Solly (@sollyy_x) December 1, 2021

Did you buy the Apple Cloth? Or planning to go for the cyberwhistle? Giving a choice since we can afford to pay only for one pointless thing in a year, some people, at least.