In F.R.I.E.N.D.S, Joey was right, sometimes we have to go INTO the map!

In a move that could dramatically change the way people find their way around the globe, Google Maps is about to undergo its largest upgrade in more than ten years.

So, you’re saying, now I don’t have to rotate my neck 360 degrees to check ki “left lena hai ya right?”

Aww Google Maps, you’re such a girl’s girl and a boy’s boy! (inserts bow emojis).

Rolling out first within the coming months are a series of new and improved features powered by Gemini, which will shift Maps from a basic map app for getting directions, to a competent companion for helping you navigate your travels.

The most significant change includes “Ask Maps,” which is built on Gemini and allows users to communicate with Maps through speech or text using natural language processing; and “Immersive Navigation,” which will enhance driving directions with realistic 3D imagery and augmented by smarter spoken directions.

Aura farming on top, Google!

These enhancements will work together to create less hassle when planning your trip and making your way there by vehicle, as well as providing you with guidance for finding places.

“Ask Maps” leverages Gemini’s AI models to assist users when navigating from one place to another.

Previously when using Google Maps, users had to either search through multiple menus or put incomplete requests into the system to obtain an answer to their query about getting from Point A to Point B.

Now, users can ask Google Maps specific questions using natural language, either via voice or written input. The system will analyse the user’s request and provide the user with comprehensive and personalised recommendations based on their query.

“Ask Maps” retrieves data on over 300 million places around the world and takes into account reviews left by over 500 million users of these locations when determining what to present to the user as an answer to his or her request.

As a result, a response produced by Ask Maps will include contextual information that incorporates directions for how to reach the user-requested location, recommendations concerning activities to do there or things to see, and other travel-related recommendations.

Users are able to ask questions about directions like “I want to travel to Noida Sector 18 from Connaught Place. Tell me how to get there and where to eat veg dinner”, and the app will provide the following:

• Travel routes

• Transport types

• Travel times

• Restaurant information

• Google Review Data

Jab google ka ask maps ho saath, toh khud ka dimaag lagaane ki kya hai baat?

As a result of this, the app is moving from route-planning to trip-planning.

Tailored Recommendations Based Upon Your Previous Searches

A pivotal attribute of “Ask Maps” is its ability to provide tailored recommendations.

Once users allow Google Maps access to their previous searches (places searched previously, saved previously, or visited previously), the app can tailor trip recommendations based upon the previous information.

Users, for example, who frequently search for vegetarian restaurants, cafes, or inexpensive restaurants will receive recommendations for these, even if they do not request them when asking about a location.

Sounds like a treat for chatpata khana paglus.

According to Google, this helps make the user’s experience with the app more intuitive and less repetitive; the app learns a user’s behavior over time.

Kuch saalon me AI reh jaayega, aur mai execute ho jaaunga.

Ask Maps has begun to be made available in the U.S. and India on both Android and iOS devices, and will be available on desktop shortly.

Immersive Navigation: A New Way to Navigate

The new update includes Immersive Navigation. This completely changes the way people drive using Google Maps.

Instead of traditional 2D map views, users will now view a more realistic view of their environment in real-time using 3D graphics.

Users will see visual representations of buildings, bridges, elevations, and landmarks in a very realistic manner. By displaying these representations, it allows users to get a better feel for the spatial relationship of their surroundings compared to just viewing icons on a map in an abstract manner.

Google recognises my bad directions, and wants me to be a better person. Google yaaaaar!

Google wants to give drivers a view of the road similar to what they would see in front of them while driving, thereby lessening confusion at complicated intersections and while driving on unfamiliar roads.

Mmhmm, good technology is closer than it may appear, people!

Real-World Road Information Is Now Included

Immersive Navigation also provides improved information about important road features through Maps.

The redesigned interface now shows information about the following:

• Lane markings on the road

• Locations of crosswalks

• Locations of traffic lights

• Locations of stop signs

• Road islands

With this information being provided, users will have the ability to prepare for turns or lane changes with more confidence while driving.

Google has stated that this is all made possible by having Gemini AI models analyzing new photographs taken from both Street View and aerial views regularly. This creates an up-to-date and accurate image of the road users will be travelling on.

Intelligent Zoom Levels and Broader Route Views

The new map change gives you more of an overview of your route than before.

Google Maps will now make automatic adjustments to how far you can zoom into your map using intelligent zoom, so that as you drive along the route, you will have better views of intersections and complicated turns that you may be approaching.

You will also have a better understanding of what is located near the turns or exits you come to, as you will be able to see through buildings in the area using building transparencies.

Human-sounding Voice Directions

Google has completely changed the way you receive voice directions from Google Maps.

Previously, you would have received directions in a robotic tone like, “At 500 metres, use the exit”.

Now, you will receive conversational route guidance similar to how passengers would direct people when they were driving:

Keep this exit and take the following exit to Illinois 43 South.

We have a yapper on the way, and we are loving it!

Describing Alternate Routes and Traffic Trade-offs

Google Maps processes more than 5 million traffic updates each second via crowd-sourced driver information from around the world.

The new update to Google Maps now provides context on different routes. Rather than just suggesting an alternative route, it will provide some of the reasons behind why you might take that route. For example, rather than saying, “Go this way,” it will say, “This way is three minutes longer but is all surface streets and has no construction on the freeway.”

Providing this level of context will help you to choose a route that is best for you.

Drivers will continue to receive live updates about:

1. Traffic and the possible areas of congestion,

2. Road construction,

3. Accidents on the road,

4. Any route delays.

The Last-Mile Navigation Issue

One of the most challenging aspects of any journey is the last few steps; locating the correct building, identifying the entrance, and determining where to park.

The number of ragebaiting I have done to my delivery bhaiya saying “Bhaiya aapke saamne khada hoon,” while not being able to locate him is INSANE.

Immersive Navigation directly addresses this issue too.

As you approach your destination, Google Maps will show you:

1. Which entrance you need to use,

2. The side of the street that the entrance is located on,

3. Your options for parking nearby.

The goal is to eliminate confusion at the last moments of navigation.

Google says this redesign represents the largest update to the Maps driving experience in over ten years. We have said it before and we’ll say it again, Aura farming on top, Google!