Every new day brings a new concern about the dangers of the unrestricted development of Artificial Technology (AI). A few days back, we were speaking of the existence of a demonic version of ChatGPT, called ChaosGPT, employed to bring an end to humanity. (At least theoretically!) Now, we have a sinister alter ego for Google Lens called PimEyes.

Apparently, PimEyes is an image search website which can be used to conduct a deep search on the Internet and gather all versions of you online. Basically, it can collect other snaps of you available.

All you need to do is upload a clear photo yourself. Then, basis that picture, the website uses AI and reverse image search to identify others photos of you existing online. And the result is shockingly accurate. You might even find your twins across the world!

Take a look at this viral tweet shared by Rowan Cheung, author of a popular newsletter on developments in AI, The Rundown:

The most disturbing AI website on the internet.



Upload a photo of a person, and AI will find ALL of the images of that person across the internet. pic.twitter.com/ac6A1xRxQi — Rowan Cheung (@rowancheung) February 28, 2023

Cheung called the website disturbing, given it’s creepy how it accurately accumulates your images on the Internet at a super-fast speed. However, another Twitter user argued, albeit with the cons, the website can be really helpful in alerting about the non-consensual use of our images.

I like PimEyes. The tool is controversial – but it is one of the best tools for finding who has used my face without my consent. I then send takedown notices. — Kristen Ruby (@sparklingruby) February 28, 2023

The website offers a free search option. However, with paid services, a user can get extra features like unlocking ‘access to the sources of your results.’

Also, if you do not want to appear in their search, you can go for the opt-out option available on the website, for which you’ll have to fill out a form and upload a photo and a scan of your passport for verification purposes.

People have divided takes on the website. Take a look:

It’s disturbing but also extremely valuable. I realize this is a controversial statement but this facial recognition tool is up there with some of the top tools that the public often does not have access to. Think I will sign up for it again today to discover who has stolen my… — Kristen Ruby (@sparklingruby) February 28, 2023

@rowancheung I uploaded a pic from when I was 9 and it found adult pics of me. WILD. Very very wild. Missing children reports from all precincts need to use this ASAP. — Peter Hollens (@PeterHollens) March 1, 2023

It actually works quite well. Every picture it found was actually me!



Very impressive. — John Beans (@john_beans) March 1, 2023

Someone could just take a picture of you on the street, upload it to Pimeyes and see your whole life in pictures. RIP privacy ☠️



Surely illegal? — Dils (@DollarDils) March 1, 2023

What do you think of this?

The link to PimEyes website is here.