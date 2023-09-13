iPhone Vs Android – that’s a never-ending conversation.

No matter what side someone is, they must have been in a conversation (or argument) to defend the phone brand they use at lease once. I mean, I know I have been there and I also know I’m not the only one!

Therefore, we asked several iPhone users why they think that their phone is better than an Android, and trust us, the responses are quite honest.

1. “iPhone’s camera quality is *chef’s kiss* and Android’s looks like the cartoon version of everything.” -Aditya Rawat

2. “The interface is so much smoother to operate. Something about its display is easy on the eyes.” -Harshita Singh

3. “Apple phones, without a doubt, have better and faster performance. It never lags or gets slow even when it becomes an old model.” -Raghav Sharma

4. “It’s the fact that it cancels the background noise with ease. I don’t have to worry about the background noise each time I’m on a call and that’s fantastic.” -Prakriti Srivastava

5. “For me, it’s the fact that I don’t need a camera or professional equipment when I have my iPhone for most of my work. It’s more than a status symbol for me as I only buy a new iPhone when my current phone completely stops working. Lastly, there’s no virus issue. I think it all makes it worth having an iPhone.” -Nabeel Hasan

6. “It’s the touch – it’s all so smooth and easy.” -Vidushi Gupta

7. “The security that comes with it is unbelievably good. Whether it’s encryption or face identification, it’s all effortless and quick.” -Sonam Sharma

8. “It’s like an investment of sorts. For me, the iPhone just makes things super convenient. Tracks fitness efficiently, better interface, reminds me of upcoming events, saves ‘forgettable’ passwords, and more.” -Vasudha Sabharwal

9. “Of course the ease of connectivity. You can connect your iPhone with your MacBook or iPad in seconds or send multiple files over AirDrop on different devices. It’s the best thing ever.” -Radhika Aggarwal

10. “The in-built features like iMessage and FaceTime. It lets you connect to your family, colleagues, and friends with iOS and also offers fun things like memoji, photos and videos over the internet, instead of taking additional cost.” -Ashmita Dhama

While it’s an endless battle, we can’t disagree with the things mentioned above!