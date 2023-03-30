Pictures taken from the space are a visual delight. It is marvellous to see how beautiful the planets look from a distance. Recently, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) shared a series of four images taken from space that shows how beautiful the Earth looks from four sides.

Taking to Twitter, ISRO revealed that the Earth Observation Satellite (also known as Oceansat-3) has shown images of the Earth using the Ocean Colour Monitor (OCM). ISRO tweeted, “Mosaic with 1 km spatial resolution combines 2939 images after processing 300 GB of data to show Earth as seen during Feb 1-15, 2023.”

(1/2) Global False Colour Composite mosaic generated by NRSC/ISRO using images from Ocean Colour Monitor on EOS-06



Mosaic with 1 km spatial resolution combines 2939 images after processing 300 GB of data to show Earth as seen during Feb 1-15, 2023. pic.twitter.com/YLwcpfVfPT — ISRO (@isro) March 29, 2023

In simple terms, it means that the satellite took multiple images of the Earth. Each image showed multiple areas of the Globe from space. These pictures are like mosaics. These mosaics, now, actually represent an area on Earth that’s only 1 kilometre wide! The mosaics were stitched together and this is the result. It’s like trying to spot a person on the ground from an aeroplane. And these images are taken between February 1 – February 15, 2023. The colours provide important data.

Here’s how India looks from the ISRO satellite.

The Blue Planet in Earthy hues ! Beautiful images. https://t.co/i56dBeUAl6 — Krishna Kalagara 🇮🇳 (@KrishnaKalagara) March 29, 2023

This interface looks cool. Wonder If it's public.



Integrated with other data sources from other sats too.. Bhuvan needs a map interface upgrade https://t.co/tcZVj4Efbe — Gareeb Scientist (@gareebscientist) March 29, 2023

