The ultra-realistic images generated by AI have stunned the Internet many a time. Last month, a creative director used the AI tool Midjourney and generated enchanting sketches of RamayanaToday, we have AI-generated images of Mahabharata characters.

Reddit user u/harshcasper shared the AI images on the reknowned r/IndiaSpeaks community. Take a look:

1. Draupadi 

Mahabharata chararacters AI Images Draupadi


2. Arjuna 

Mahabharata chararacters AI Images Arjuna


3. Bhima 

Mahabharata chararacters AI Images


4. Bhishma Pitamah 

Mahabharata chararacters AI Images


5. Ashwatthama 

Mahabharata chararacters AI Images


6. Karna 

Mahabharata chararacters AI Images


7. Yudhishthira 

Mahabharata chararacters AI Images


8. Duryodhan

AI Generated images of Mahabharata chararacters


9. Dhritarashtra 

Mahabharata chararacters AI Images


10. Ekalavya

Mahabharata chararacters AI Images


11. Kunti

Mahabharata chararacters AI Images


12. Shakuni 

Mahabharata chararacters AI Images


13. Ganga 

Mahabharata chararacters AI Images


14. Balarama 

Mahabharata chararacters AI Images


15. Jarasandha 

Mahabharata chararacters AI Images


16. Nakula 

Mahabharata chararacters AI Images


17. Sahadeva 

Mahabharata chararacters AI Images


18. Ulupi

Mahabharata chararacters AI Images


19. Chitrangada 

Mahabharata chararacters AI Images


20. Subhadra

Mahabharata chararacters AI Images


Some found the pictures really compelling, while others thought they were inaccurate. Here’s how people reacted:

Mahabharata chararacters AI Images Draupadi







What do you think about this?