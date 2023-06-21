The ultra-realistic images generated by AI have stunned the Internet many a time. Last month, a creative director used the AI tool Midjourney and generated enchanting sketches of Ramayana. Today, we have AI-generated images of Mahabharata characters.

Reddit user u/harshcasper shared the AI images on the reknowned r/IndiaSpeaks community. Take a look:

1. Draupadi

Reddit | Mahabharata characters AI Images

2. Arjuna

Reddit | Mahabharata characters AI Images

3. Bhima

Reddit | Mahabharata characters AI Images

4. Bhishma Pitamah

Reddit | Mahabharata characters AI Images

5. Ashwatthama

Reddit | Mahabharata characters AI Images

6. Karna

Reddit | Mahabharata characters AI Images

7. Yudhishthira

Reddit | Mahabharata characters AI Images

8. Duryodhan

Reddit | Mahabharata characters AI Images

9. Dhritarashtra

Reddit | Mahabharata characters AI Images

10. Ekalavya

Reddit | Mahabharata characters AI Images

11. Kunti

Reddit | Mahabharata characters AI Images

12. Shakuni

Reddit | Mahabharata characters AI Images

13. Ganga

Reddit | Mahabharata characters AI Images

14. Balarama

Reddit | Mahabharata characters AI Images

15. Jarasandha

Reddit | Mahabharata characters AI Images

16. Nakula

Reddit | Mahabharata characters AI Images

17. Sahadeva

Reddit | Mahabharata characters AI Images

18. Ulupi

Reddit | Mahabharata characters AI Images

19. Chitrangada

Reddit | Mahabharata characters AI Images

20. Subhadra

Reddit | Mahabharata characters AI Images

Some found the pictures really compelling, while others thought they were inaccurate. Here’s how people reacted:

What do you think about this?