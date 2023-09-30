Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta is foraying into the smart glasses category. At a recent press meet, the Facebook founder unveiled Meta’s Smart Glasses. These glasses are made in collaboration with EssilorLuxottica and are available for pre-order. The price starts at $299 USD which is approximately ₹24,833.

These glasses let you livestream to Facebook or Instagram. The Meta Smart Glasses comes equipped with an ultra-wide 12 MP camera that lets you capture photos and videos in 1080p for up to a minute. You can share these directly with a simple voice command, and this is where the problem lies. Although reports mention that a little light blinks on the glasses when the camera records, the fact that the camera on these glasses is so discreet that it really depends on the environment if people can see they are being recorded.

This blinking light might be easy to see in, say, a low-lit room but when someone uses them on a bright sunny day, you can’t really spot the light. Like most modern technology, this sounds straight out of a Black Mirror episode.

People took to social media to comment on how this feature would put women at a greater risk of being recorded without their consent. They noted that with mobile phones it is easier to know when someone is recording you, but with these glasses, you would never know. Their comments raise a question of privacy. Here’s what people have to say about the Meta Smart Glasses.

All the more reason to keep masking, then. — Izzy Hands’ Neck Tattoo🏴‍☠️🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@ManicZebra) September 28, 2023

Do Meta, or any tech corp for that matter,not consult even one woman in their ideation phase?

Apple too made stalking easier with AirTag https://t.co/Sx2ucvU7OW — Shivam Bahuguna (@JanusBlinked) September 29, 2023

Have we moved away from necessity being mother of invention? https://t.co/PmSd80F3JV — Abdullah Deewana (@JeanDmello) September 29, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

why is the tech industry so perverted https://t.co/mcWH5phTrm — Henry Wallis Commentary (@henryjkwallis) September 29, 2023

As if women don’t have enough to deal with in public, thanks to creeps… Did an all-male focus group decide this was a brilliant idea?🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/SYEdh4Zeix — Toula Drimonis (@ToulasTake) September 28, 2023

This should stay in the spy and assassin movies https://t.co/ABHs8iRQ4a — sleepless (@kriszerttos) September 29, 2023

Ah the invention every woman has been waiting for https://t.co/DuBko7lwfy — Sarayu Pani (@sarayupani) September 29, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

"without them knowing" sorry pal am i the only one noticing the comically large spy cameras on the corners of the glasses? this feels like the Spy Pie from iCarly https://t.co/6jvieDMk0D — charlie june (@ickypixie) September 29, 2023

You’re gonna get filmed without even knowing by this highly publicized and distinctive set of Ray-Bans with obvious cameras embedded in them like they’re a 10-year-old’s spy toy https://t.co/BfcHu8QeMS — Tie Crimes (@TieCrimes) September 28, 2023

Their concerns are genuine and frankly, do you really think that we need something like this?