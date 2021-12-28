A brand new car has been added to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy and it's the vehicle of the 21st century. It can dodge bullets, escape a TNT explosion and even undo a gas attack: and that's why this vehicle will make an immediate asset to the PM's protection.

PM Modi was spotted at Hyderabad House in the car.

Gettin' the latest wheels, PM Narendra Modi added Mercedes-Maybach S650 Pullman Guard armoured vehicle to his convoy of Range Rover Vogue and Toyota Land Cruiser. He was spotted in the Maybach S650 while welcoming Russia's President Vladimir Putin at Hyderabad House.

As PM Modi is the most important man of the country, there's a Special Protection Group employed for his protection. The SPG is responsible for the protection of the head of state of the country, and hence they submit request for cars and vehicles that will ensure the PM rides around without any threat or fear.

Now, don't think that this new car is just like any another car, NO. It's special. If there was a Rajnikanth of cars that could dodge all bullets on the chest and slip out of a bomb blast unscratched, well, it would be this.

The S650 Guard body is a tough guy as it can withstand hardened steel core bullets. Even if a 15 kg TNT explosion happens at a close distance of 2 metres, the peeps inside the car will probably just think it as a diwali ki pataka. Even the lower surface of the car is such heavily armoured. Never underestimate the power of a S650.

Enough bomb talk. Now what if there's a gas attack? Well, the cabin receives separate air supply that will undo the attack and the fuel tank is coated with a special material that seals the holes automatically after a hit. It's like a fighter jet on road, as even Boeing uses the same material for its AH-64 Apache tank attack helicopters. Impressive.

No, we are not done here. Have you heard of tires that can even run when flat? No, right. But they frickin' exist, and are part of the car. The special run-flat tires ensure quick escape. If a fight or flight situation occurs, this car screams FLIGHT.

If you're a car buff unlike me and care about (read understand) 'technical' terms, the car is powered by a 6.0-litre twin-turbo V12 engine that produces 516bhp and a peak torque of approximately 900Nm, with a speed of 160kmph.

Being a latest facelifted model, it comes with VR10 level protection. This is the highest-ever provided in a production car. The cost is as biggie as its features, and was purchased at more than ₹12 crore. This is an upgrade from the BMW 7 Series High-Security Edition PM Modi previously had after taking over as the Prime Minister in 2014.

Even when the car is so sturdy and looks like an army tank, it is luxurious on the inside. It has a plush interior and even comes with a seat massager, and you can increase your legroom quite a lot.

I wouldn't ever get out of the car for anything. But oh my life, I am no PM.

