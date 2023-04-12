Ever since Tesla founder Elon Musk acquired Twitter, the tech billionaire has been on a mission to be the boss that no one really prayed for. After his acquisition, we have witnessed mass layoffs, the blue tick verification fee, and what not in recent times. Now, Twitter is ‘officially dead’. Yep, we aren’t kidding.

In a latest development, Twitter has been merged with Elon Musk’s owned ‘everything app’ called ‘X’.

According to a Bloomberg report, Twitter Inc. has quietly disclosed that the company ‘no longer exists’ in a court filing in the United States. X Corp. is a privately held corporation in Nevada and headquartered in San Francisco, California. The website quoted an April 4 document submitted in a California court for a lawsuit filed against Twitter and its former CEO Jack Dorsey in 2022.

Source: Twitter

Reportedly, journalist Laura Loomer is suing Twitter and other social media companies in a racketeering case. The case was initially filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California San Francisco Division in May last year.

While Elon Musk hasn’t officially announced the news, he appears to have confirmed it. On Tuesday, Musk posted a cryptic tweet by simply mentioning the letter ‘X’.

The news comes months after Elon Musk closed a $44 billion deal of acquiring Twitter in 2022. Last year in October, when the deal was being finalised, Musk had hinted saying, “Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app.”

Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 4, 2022

Here’s how Twitterati are reacting to the latest news:

Twitter merging with X Corp? That's like when you merge two songs together and end up with a weird mashup that nobody asked for. — Shubham Rawal (@ShubhamrRawal) April 11, 2023

Do not merge Twitter with company X. Twitter has an international image and your action will reduce the audience and Twitter followers. — Farrokh Nazmi (@Farrokh39553121) April 11, 2023

BREAKING!🚨 Twitter inc. is now officially X corp.



Twitter inc. NO longer exists. pic.twitter.com/4do92ZfMCj — BIG DAVE (@2bz4thot) April 11, 2023

Twitter merges with X Corp.



Is this how Musk stops being CEO of Twitter Inc? 😜 https://t.co/tKcYxNRQEQ — JON DEE (JonDee.com) (@JonDeeOz) April 12, 2023

🐦 Twitter merges with mysterious X Corp, fueling curiosity about @elonmusk's vision for the platform! 🌐 Is his "everything app" X set to rival China's WeChat? 🤔 #Twitter #ElonMusk #XCorp — Jungle Inc (@jungleincxrp) April 11, 2023

The end of an era: Twitter merges with Elon Musk’s ‘X Corp’ https://t.co/ODE3AtHW9z — Lynda Thompson🛸💻📚 (@Lynda_UAP) April 11, 2023

What do you think of this new development?

