If not our own, we all love Indian weddings. The drama and fun they hold is why many of us choose to attend them. From sangeet -mehndi to the wedding day, the bride and groom indeed have a lot to look forward to.

Among the many wedding videos we come across on the internet, this one will fill your heart and soul with lots of joy! The video shows the bride & groom singing for each other. But here's a twist: they have beautifully rhymed the song with the things they want each other to do.

The bride is asking the partner to trim his beard before meeting her parents and his response will leave you gushing.

The bride then teases the groom about how he is scared of her father. He says he will flatter, pamper and convince him even if he beats him, all because he loves her. Aww!



Watch the video here:

the only me and who video is that I wanna me and who to✨✨ pic.twitter.com/nGzqyfGVCA — shubham (@imajokin) August 10, 2022

Just like us, Twittizens are impressed with the warmth of this video. People are lauding the couple for their singing skills too.

Uff, makes me so happy! https://t.co/Pz1mGSn8yp — Ankita Kulkarni (@ankitakul13) August 12, 2022

YA ALLAH IM ON MY KNEES BEGGING PLIS me and when😭😭😭😭❤️ https://t.co/AVcGPF4qjP — Utha le re baba (@PathanticBaji) August 12, 2022

Classic.... Leaves me smiling every time!! https://t.co/5oTxv8UY9Q — Saqib Siddiqui 🇮🇳 🔗 (@imsms80) August 11, 2022

I LOVE THIS SO SO MUCH OMG 😭😭💞💞 https://t.co/N6k3jiHtnI — aimen (@shawtywentsad) August 11, 2022

Whoever brought this to my tl ilysm this made me sooooo happy uff, tappay>>> https://t.co/2FaaPHlYEQ — عینا (@aina_razaqi) August 11, 2022

this is so cute and wholesome https://t.co/q2oAZvcnPG — Zo / #StandWithKashmir 🇵🇸 (@zo_BasimStydia) August 11, 2022

Cheerful couples are the best >>>> https://t.co/LqiCVUX5jN — 🌙 (@Lamotrigine4u) August 11, 2022

This is so wholesome uff I fkngggg love happy couples mA https://t.co/9lEjwgMpEP — she-hulk (@roobboi) August 11, 2022

Subah subah cry aagaya guys goodmorning https://t.co/iWg8fVcO6o — spammyuckk (@_knownsense_) August 11, 2022

Honestly, this is the best you and who video I have come across.

