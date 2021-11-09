With a number of celebrity weddings lined up, we thought we'd give you an idea of how much such events could cost. To no one's surprise, it's a hell lot.

Let's start with the venue, and for that, a good place would be Six Senses Fort in Barwara. This is where Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are apparently going to get married.

The cost of a Sanctuary Suite at Six Senses which accommodates 2 people, is ₹63,651. Well, yes, that's insanely expensive. If you have even 50 guests, you'll have to spend somewhere around ₹60 lakhs for two days of stay.

At Umaid Bhawan where Priyanka Chopra got married (the whole thing cost her more than ₹4 crores) and Ranbir and Alia, are rumored to be, you'll have to spend somewhere around ₹70 lakhs for one night but for 200 people since the place has more options.

Moving on to the food, which is very important, of course. We went through the menu at Six Senses, and while the cost of food largely depends on what is being ordered, the price will approximately come around to ₹6,000-8,000 per person, per day.

This means, that for 2 days with 50 people, you'll have to lash out around ₹7 lakhs. With wedding offers, the price may come down. Or it may go up, I don't know how things work at these places.

At Umaid Bhawan, the price can stand at ₹48 lakhs for 200 people for one night.

Now coming to decor. At a place like Taj Lake Palace, the cost of decor can cost you ₹30-35 lakhs. The price will only go up at places like Umaid Bhawan and Six Senses.

The photography charges of a good wedding photographer will be ₹50,000-1,50,000 for one day. If you are having a wedding like celebs, you'll hire a photographer like Joseph Radhik who charged ₹1.5 lakhs a day years ago. So, the current cost could be way higher.

For makeup, someone like a Daniel Bauer will charge ₹1 lakh for the wedding day. Depending on how many functions you have, the cost can go up to ₹4-5 lakhs, just for the bride.

So, these were just some of the basic costs that you'll have to keep in mind while planning your celebrity-like wedding. Apart from this, there's obviously clothes, DJ or other entertainment services, etc. The list just goes on and on and on.