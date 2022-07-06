Every once in a while, we stumble upon stories that not only leave a smile, but also a lot of hope. An initiative called 'Shravan Tiffin Service' is one of them. Started by Dr. Uday Modi, it aims at providing meals to aged parents, who have been abandoned and do not have a source.

Dr. Uday Modi, who is also referred to as the 'tiffin doctor' by a lot of people, runs the free tiffin service in Bhayandar, Mumbai. He practices alternate medicine and started the initiative after an elderly couple visited his clinic, who did not even have enough money to buy a vada pav. This made him want to help them and more such people like the couple, who cannot afford meals.

Kalpana, his wife, who runs the kitchen to prepare these meals, also makes sure that the meals for diabetic patients are prepared separately, in another kitchen. They started with preparing 11 meals in a day, which has now touched the 500 meals-per-day mark.

He is Dr Uday Modi, who has been feeding 500 needy senior citizens daily in Mumbai over the last 15 years, without charging a single rupee from them.



He started the ‘Shravan Tiffin Service’ with the help of his wife. pic.twitter.com/lHt8hkAJpZ — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) July 6, 2022

According to Dr. Uday, the expenses of running two kitchens, tempos, and workers, including delivery boys and chapati makers is managed through donations. If, however, there's a shortage of fund, the family uses their savings to keep the initiative going.

Stories or ideas like these make our heart happy, and also leave us, wanting to do something that makes the world a better place.