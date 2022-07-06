Every once in a while, we stumble upon stories that not only leave a smile, but also a lot of hope. An initiative called 'Shravan Tiffin Service' is one of them. Started by Dr. Uday Modi, it aims at providing meals to aged parents, who have been abandoned and do not have a source. 

Source: India Times

Dr. Uday Modi, who is also referred to as the 'tiffin doctor' by a lot of people, runs the free tiffin service in Bhayandar, Mumbai. He practices alternate medicine and started the initiative after an elderly couple visited his clinic, who did not even have enough money to buy a vada pav. This made him want to help them and more such people like the couple, who cannot afford meals. 

Source: Homegrown

Kalpana, his wife, who runs the kitchen to prepare these meals, also makes sure that the meals for diabetic patients are prepared separately, in another kitchen. They started with preparing 11 meals in a day, which has now touched the 500 meals-per-day mark. 

According to Dr. Uday, the expenses of running two kitchens, tempos, and workers, including delivery boys and chapati makers is managed through donations. If, however, there's a shortage of fund, the family uses their savings to keep the initiative going. 

Stories or ideas like these make our heart happy, and also leave us, wanting to do something that makes the world a better place. 