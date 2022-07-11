We've all had relatives calling us on 'important' days, also known as result days. They wouldn't remember our birthday, or any detail about us, for that matter. But, they cannot get a good night's sleep, before making the first call on the day of the result. It's like they have a radar for these things. And, all we honestly want to do is, hide from these 'well-wishers'.
A Kerala teen, Jishnu aka Kunjakku, did the opposite, he made the announcement of passing class X exams, through a flex board. And he installed it for the entire area to witness, at the Kodumon-Angadical road. With a picture of him in sunglasses, the content on the board read - “History makes way for some people," the flex board reads. It adds, “ I congratulate myself for acing the 2022 SSLC examination. The story starts now. Kunjakku version 3.0”
And it honestly seemed like such a mood, also quite badass.
Jishnu's parents are daily wage workers and he hasn't had the proper resources to study. They didn't even have electricity at home until a week before the exams, and both him and his sister had to study under a lamp. He was constantly mocked by his friends and relatives that he would never pass the exams. And he made sure to let them know that he did - a proper answer back.
It was also noticed by Minister for General Education and Labour, Kerala, V Sivankutty, and he shared the picture of the flex board.
These are the kind of inspiring stories that we need.