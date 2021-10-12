First flight experiences are always special. But for this cute little kid, the flight travel was extra special because she her dad was flying the plane.
A video of a little girl, all happy and smiling, is doing the rounds on social media as she sees her father piloting the aircraft she was flying in as a passenger.
The video was shared by an Instagram account made in her name. The caption reads:
My first flight with papa.. He flew me to Delhi. I was very excited to see him… it was my best flight till now. Love you Papa♥️🌸
Little girl sees her pilot dad on the same GoAir flight. Her reaction is priceless— RED CACHE (@redcachenet) October 12, 2021
.
.
.#viralvideo #littlegirl #reaction pic.twitter.com/F6HMtZ27h7
She dances her way up to the flight and waves at her dad standing in the cockpit.