First flight experiences are always special. But for this cute little kid, the flight travel was extra special because she her dad was flying the plane.

A video of a little girl, all happy and smiling, is doing the rounds on social media as she sees her father piloting the aircraft she was flying in as a passenger.

My first flight with papa.. He flew me to Delhi. I was very excited to see him… it was my best flight till now. Love you Papa♥️🌸

She dances her way up to the flight and waves at her dad standing in the cockpit.

The way she looks at her dad in the uniform is giving us major dad-daughter goals.