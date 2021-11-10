ScoopWhoop, India’s leading digital media company covering lifestyle and pop culture was recently acquired by The Good Glamm group.

The Good Glamm Group has now joined the unicorn club, after raising $150 million funding in its Series D round.

According to a report in Economic Times, Good Glamm, the parent of brands like MyGlamm, ScoopWhoop, BabyChakra, and PopXo, will be valued at $1.2 billion post-money.

The Glamm Group is a culmination of three brands MyGlamm, POPxo, and BabyChakra. The founders of the company Darpan Sanghvi (MyGlamm), Priyanka Gill (POPxo), and Naiyya Saggi (BabyChakra) have created this space to enhance their presence in their respective spaces.

About $140 million was raised as primary capital. And the remaining $10 million was raised as secondary capital leading to the partial exit of some companies.

The Glamm Group has already acquired four startups to date, including ScoopWhoop. Darpan Sanghvi, Group Founder & CEO, Good Glamm Group, says:

“Entering the Unicorn Club marks Day 1 for all of us at the Good Glamm Group. And we couldn’t be more excited and privileged to embark on the journey from 1 to 10, with Prosus and Warburg, who bring incredible strength and experience to our company”

The funding will also be utilised to expand the content creation capabilities and digital reach of ScoopWhoop, POPxo, Plixxo, and BabyChakra.

This unparalleled digital reach, combined with 30,000+ offline retail points of sale of the Group’s flagship beauty brand, MyGlamm, gives all the brands under the Good Glamm Group an unprecedented opportunity to scale both online and offline, further amplified by the Group’s deep expertise in DTC growth, new product development and technology & data science.

Also read: ScoopWhoop Is Now Part Of The Good Glamm Group.