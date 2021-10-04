A perfect profile on a dating app can land you the love of your life, or you will be swiped left. It is as simple as that.

It also depends on how well-crafted your bio & pictures are. So, if you want your profile to be perfect, here's a list of things you should not do, according to people online.

Go ahead & take notes.

1. “Don’t be boring.” Even though I come off as an extrovert, things like that immediately make me more introverted because it feels as though I’ll have something to prove rather than approach the date relaxed and confident."

2. “You can't handle my sarcastic roasting” or something to that effect… to me that just means you’re an asshole."

3. “Looking for my partner in crime. School of hard knocks. Any of that Meyers-Briggs BS 4. Pictures with their kids. Way too many pictures of drinking. A bio that is a rant about how women should be and/or is scolding. A picture of them flipping off the camera."



4. "Any reference to a crazy ex or that they’re crazy."

5. "Just a blank profile and one blurry photo. I mean, I’m willing to give a guy a chance, but come on, give me something to work with here! For some insane reason, I always think, ‘oh maybe he’s actually a really cool guy who just doesn’t know how to make a profile."



6. "Two stand out to me ... first of all, why bother saying "no scammers?" What scammer out there is going to see that and think to themselves "I was totally going to scam this person, but since they said that I'll just keep going..."?

7. "When they write: "Just ask" in the about me section."

8. "I just assume the people who don’t use their profiles to actually say anything about themselves aren’t looking for anything serious. Of all the things you could communicate to a potential match you’re going with “I love tacos”?"

9. “I’m like biting into an oatmeal raisin cookie, then realizing it’s a chocolate chip cookie and realizing two hours later it was an edible.”



10. "I love to laugh" and, "My friends think I'm great" Really? I hate to laugh and all my friends think I'm a douchebag."

11. "When a guy comes off as combative right off the bat - “If you x, then swipe left” or “we are not a match if you’re y.” I want to match with them just to talk smack."

12. “Must be able to hold/carry an interesting conversation. Excessive focus on “traveling” and bragging about how many countries/continents they’ve visited."



13. "When men say they’re looking for a woman who “doesn’t take herself too seriously.” No, you’re looking for someone who will let you walk all over them'

14. "I have seen DOZENS of profiles that all say "I was taking a romantic walk down the beach with my girlfriend until the acid wore off and I realized I was dragging a mannequin through the sand." WHY do so many profiles say that, it doesn't even make sense as a bio?? And everyone's doing it. Why would you want to write what everyone else is?"



15. "Any term of royalty "queen" "princess" "king" "prince" just a hard pass right there."

16. "I’m always turned off with “don’t message me if,” and “you need to be.” Picky people are an immediate turnoff. These can also be turned around to a positive and be completely okay to me. Like, “I’m looking for someone who…” I just don’t see why people need to do it forcefully/negatively."

17. "Any social media handles. I’ve always found the invitation for the entire land of Tinder/Bumble to find your personal profiles bizarre."

18. “I’m a simple man” Wtf does that mean? Because when I read it, I think every day you’ll go to work, come home, and plop down in front of the TV with some beer(s) for hours - for eternity. And of course, expect me to cook you dinner and have sex after your TV marathon. Hard pass."



19. “No fat girls” is a hard pass. Hell if I’m going to spend my life worrying about putting on weight and this guy deciding to clock out."

20. "Open-minded. Just say that you're into weird shit so I can swipe left on you lol."

21. "Stating they want an "independent" woman who "has her own thing going on"...for me that translates as someone who has no interest in taking care of someone, taking on any responsibilities, or in taking on any of the traditional male roles in or out of a relationship. which is probably good, as it means we will never encounter each other."

22. “If you can’t handle me at my worst you don’t deserve me.” Like yeah, ok, great. Bye."

23.“Homeowner, I didn’t realise having a house has now become a personality trait."



24. “I’m just looking for someone nice and cool to talk to…tired of dealing with aggressive and masculine women… where [sic] is the class at? But I’m a cool person and love deep intellectual conversations.”



25. "The selfies in the mirror flexing muscles. If you’re that into yourself, you probably don’t have room to be into me."

