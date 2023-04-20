After the opening of the first official Apple store in India at the Bandra Kurla Complex, Tim Cook inaugurated Delhi’s first store in Saket. The launch took place on the morning of Thursday, and Cook could not get enough of the warmth at the outlet’s inauguration. And, like Mumbai, the Apple CEO found something incredible at Delhi, as well.

ADVERTISEMENT Tim Cook tweeted about Delhi’s Lodhi Art District, and also shared pictures of the murals in the area. He also acknowledged St+art India Foundation and the many artists who created these remarkable paintings. There was a queue that had lined up at the Apple store in Saket’s Select City Walk, and everyone clicked pictures, or got autographs from the Apple CEO.

Delhi’s Lodhi Art District is a remarkable public space. Congratulations to the St+art India Foundation and so many amazing artists for capturing Indian life so powerfully. And thank you to Dattaraj Naik for showing me how you design your murals on iPad. pic.twitter.com/5JuzlHRvPC — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 19, 2023

Cook also mentioned that he talked to Dattaraj Naik, an artist who showed the process of creating these murals. According to him, these are designed on an iPad – and what an ode to the Apple store launch in the capital.

Meanwhile, Delhi is excited for its own official Apple outlet.