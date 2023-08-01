In association with Visit Melbourne

Travelling and experiencing new cultures and places are things that excite everyone regardless of preferences. However, coming up with the ultimate destination is a task. Thus, choosing a spot with a plethora of varied experiences is the ultimate way to enrich your vacation. And one such major city, in our opinion, is Melbourne, Victoria!

Melbourne is filled with surprises at every corner. And if you do manage to absorb all the magic it has to offer and still have spare time, the rest of Victoria gives you more to indulge in! That’s right, no matter what kind of a traveller you are, Victoria has something in store for everyone. Spectacular road trips, hiking trails around regional Victoria, music and film festivals, sophisticated wineries, art museums and galleries, and fantastic family attractions like Phillip Island, there is something to fit all kinds of preferences! Here are 7 reasons that’ll make you look up the next flight to Melbourne in no time!

1. Melbourne

St Paul’s Cathedral, Swanston Street, Melbourne.

Being the capital city of Victoria, Melbourne offers a range of diverse experiences and events. From activities around the clock to sophisticated art galleries, this city seems to offer things for every kind of traveller. Here, your itinerary will be packed with top-notch events and festivals, various sports activities, visits to the famous Melbourne Cricket Ground (also known as the sporting capital of Melbourne), cultural and artistic sights, local food sprees, street art tours, museum visits, architecture tours, and many more!

2. Great Ocean Road

The Great Ocean Road.

Are you a person who likes to experience a destination at your own pace? Well, Victoria has you covered with the 240 KM Great Ocean Road! Apart from majestic sights and ocean breeze, and the iconic 12 Apostles, the stretch is also an experience dipped in local culture and history that dates to World War I.

3. Phillip Island Nature Park

Phillip Island Nature Park.

If wildlife and nature sound exciting to you, this wildlife conservation park is the ultimate place for you to visit in Victoria. This experience will let you connect with nature, and get close to Australian fauna in a unique way by visiting the visitor centre, experiencing the Penguin Parade, participating in fun farm activities at Churchill Island or watching Koalas in their natural habitat at the Koala Conservation Reserve.

4. Yarra Valley

Yarra Valley Balloon Vista – Global Ballooning.

Exquisite wineries, romantic avenues, and lovely hot-air balloon rides: Yarra Valley is a must visit destination. Indulge in high-quality wine tasting, long walks, strawberry picking, and pleasant sightseeing on a day trip or an overnight stay at this lovely place.

5. Grampians

MacKenzie Falls, Grampians National Park.

The Grampians is your escape into majestic sandstone mountains, wildflowers, and unique wildlife like echidnas and wallabies. Apart from several waterfalls, treks, and backpacking trails, this region will let you connect back to the roots of evolution through Aboriginal interactions and rock art.

6. Geelong

Life Guard Bollards at Eastern Beach, Geelong.

Geelong is an ideal spot for indulging in adventures, sports, and leisure with a whiff of local culture. Home to the second-oldest Football team in Australia, this city is all about being active, trying out different sports, and relaxing in style after a day full of recreational activities. 100 bollards scattered between Rippleside and Limeburners Point on the Bollard Trail sums up to be a perfect stroll.

7. Sovereign Hill

Sovereign Hill, Ballarat.

Ah, a time capsule! That’s right, Sovereign Hill is an open-air museum that’ll let you feel the ‘gold rush’ just as it was back in Ballarat, after the discovery of Gold in 1851. From mine tours to trooper musket firing to vintage photography to horse-drawn coach rides, immerse yourself in the golden history of mankind at Sovereign Hill.

Transit Rooftop Bar.

What a ride, wasn’t it?! And that is not even half of all the experiences that the state has to offer. Really, Victoria sounds like a home away from home, that is brimming with music, food, art, culture, nature, beauty and whatnot! So, what are you waiting for?

Check out the Visit Melbourne website and start planning your next trip!

All images are credited to Visit Victoria.