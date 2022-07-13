As much as moving abroad looks thrilling from the outside, the reality is often more complex and daunting. Amidst the overwhelming emotions and anxiety of settling in a new place, you might miss out on certain things that are crucial. So, here's your guidebook to being briefed before departing.

1. Do your research.

You've decided where you want to move, but now you need to dive into the city's streets. With the proliferation of the Internet, navigating the globe is a calk walk even from the comfort of your bedroom. Learn more about the lifestyle, climate, language, and famous cuisines of the place beforehand to reduce your possibility of experiencing a cultural shock.

2. Double-check that you follow the country's vaccination and booster dose guidelines.

After the most-hated virus entered our lives, travelling abroad hasn't been the same as ever. Different countries would have different COVID-19 protocols, so ensure that you abide by their guidelines. Keep digital copies of your vaccination certificates on hand so it won't be a headache if you're suddenly asked for them. Also, if you are eligible, get the jab of your booster dose.

3. Get the adaptable gear for all your devices.

Even after you get your charging point next to your bed, be aware that different countries have different types of electrical outlets. So you'll need adapters to let your gadgets connect to foreign sockets. To be on the safe side, just get a universal converter with many settings that can adapt to most outlets.

4. Grasp a few basic terms/expressions in the native tongue.

If you want to immerse in a new culture then researching the common phrases spoken there is the first step. You'll get the hang of the language naturally when you'll converse with the natives every day but knowing a few things beforehand will speed up your transition.

5. Plan your accommodation

There will be university housing available if you move there to study; just get in touch with your university's representatives. For those moving there for work, there are also several private accommodations offered. You may also reserve your lodging through a variety of internet portals, depending on your budget. Do consider taking a virtual tour of your accommodation before booking it.

6. Get a bank account

Getting a bank account in the country where you are studying or working is quintessential. You'll be able to do this to pay your expenses and save your money. You will need a passport, proof of residency, and student/ work id for this.

7. You'll need a new sim card.

Get an international roaming plan for your existing phone number so communication isn't a problem until you get a new sim card. When you land in a new country, just go to a local telecom shop and purchase a SIM. If you want your account to be active on both phone numbers then download WhatsApp Business for the second one.

8. Carry your clothes as per the first weather you'll encounter there.

Now, this can be tricky but you got this. Simply do some research on the country's weather for the month you'll be travelling, and buy clothes accordingly. Avoid making excessive purchases in your home country because the clothes here might not be able to sustain the weather abroad. So keep your basics ready so you can layer up according to the weather. If you are a student, student discounts will very certainly be available when you arrive, allowing you to complete the remaining purchases within your budget.

9. Stay tight with your family & friends while you're here.

How can we not talk about family when the family's all that we've got? Keep your family near and throw a party with your friends. Take your family on a vacation before you leave. Make more memories with them and keep the old ones close to your heart.

Above these, before going overseas, there are several more things to consider. If you have your friends or family members there already, do get in touch with them.