When we think about space on a flight, first-business class flat-lie seats come to mind. Because, economy class is notorious for being as comfortable as a bus (just a tiny-bit fancier). But Air New Zealand has made an announcement about launching Skynest, economy-class with beds-on-board, in September 2024, which will change this perception.

The premium economy-class cabin of bunk beds will be available for certain long-haul routes, and is expected to cost over $400 for a four hour period. Each of the sleeping pods will have pillow, sheets, blanket and privacy curtain.

Skynet is set to debut on the Auckland to New York and Auckland to Chicago routes, which are more than 15 hours of travel.

It sounds like a good quality sleeper bus.