When you think of your dream life, I bet you also think about having that spectacular job where you have all sorts of perks (or having your own business, maybe!).

And if that is the case, then this Australian marketing company's team workcation might just inspire you to get that job.

Sydney-based company Soup Agency took its entire team on a two-week trip to the Indonesian island.

According to the organization's managing director, Katya Vakulenko working from another part of the world, and simultaneously doing fun activities such as hikes, quad-biking, and practicing yoga together was a great way to bond with one another.

I think it's important for workplaces to all work together as a team, inside and outside working hours...Covid-19 taught us that there are new ways of working and, essentially, we can work from anywhere.

- Soup's managing director, Katya Vakulenko told the Daily Mail

And apparently despite all the distractions, the team performed well during the trip as well!

Take a look at the fantastic video of the workcation for yourself.

Oh and did we mention, that it was an all expenses paid trip? Yep! So, of course people were wondering whether the organization had any openings. Because yes, who wouldn't want to have their boss tell them, "Hey, we've planned a team trip to Bali for you guys."

Now just send this to your office group chat, cross your fingers and hope for the best.