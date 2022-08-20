Catching flights may be a very romanticized idea online, but in real life, it is tiring! Especially if you have some hefty waiting time on your hands at the airport.

But it seems Chennai airport has found a solution to this problem. Chennai airport's Domestic Arrival Lounge now has bed-sized capsules called 'Sleepzo' where one can rest for a short while.

Each sleeping pod is has reading lights, charging stations, USB chargers and space to store luggage. And one pod can accommodate one adult and a child under 12 years of age.

Also, the facility can be booked on an hourly basis and has ambient lights and blower control for the air-conditioning. With Sleepzo's sleeping pods travelers will no longer have to check into a hotel.

And that's a relief because, TBH, checking into a hotel just for the sake of a couple hours of rest seems a bit impractical, don't you think?

Apart from Chennai, Delhi airport also has a similar facility, though not as compact. It's known as Delhi Airport Snooze, where one can check into a cubicle sort of a room. But we'd definitely like Sleepzo to be available at different airports throughout the country! Also, they seem so futuristic! It's like you're in a sci-fi film that's showing us what the 3000s will look like.

The facility can be availed on an hourly basis and has additional amenities like reading lights, charging stations, USB charger, luggage space, ambient lights, blower control & a nice bed. Each capsule can accommodate one person and a kid under 12yrs, offering proper rest. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/fhNrYiwRRr — Airports Authority of India (@AAI_Official) August 18, 2022

Here are some responses netizens have shared about this cool AF facility.

Please provide this facility atleast in the capital only.

We gilgitis have to suffer a lot with our early morning flights https://t.co/Y6EAumpkIM — Qandeel Zaman (@QuandeelZ) August 19, 2022

Thinking of all the times I have tried to sleep at airports, this was long overdue some 20 years back #AAI https://t.co/rMRUX0F32n — Dev Thomas (@devthomasktym) August 19, 2022

A mini-lounge? I think so! https://t.co/16URsuKKf6 — Lounge Guide (@LoungeDB) August 18, 2022

@aaichnairport & @AAI_Official has officially become a joke. Using their twitter handle to promote private business stalls ignoring genuine complains from passengers. Passengers wont get tired in 1st place if u fix basic issue of manpower at counters https://t.co/I7gIziBkUj — Ajay Shankar (@tweetajaay) August 18, 2022

Excellent. How to book in advance ? — swamilion (@swamilion) August 18, 2022

Another feather in cap of beautiful Chennai Airport!! — Munesh Kumar (@muneshaai) August 20, 2022

That’s awesome! :) — Sriram (彬彬), MBA MA BTECHIT (@svmbaekohau) August 18, 2022

More of these, please!