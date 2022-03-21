In a world that is quickly being stripped of humanity, few instances restore our faith in mankind. One such incident was when passengers of an Emirates Dubai flight united to sing the viral children's song Baby Shark in an attempt to console a baby on board.

Watch the video here:

Internet users were quick to shower their praises on the heartwarming video:

Amidst stories of in-flight ruckuses, screaming matches, verbal face-offs and people being mean to each other, this video was a refreshing consolation that mortals can be redeemed with kindness.