India is a vast country with beautiful places to explore. Some are remote, while others are always bustling with travellers. If you are planning a solo trip or looking for budget-friendly accommodation options, hostels are your best bet.

It's fun to stay with other people and make new friends. So, here's a few of our picks for hostel stays across India. You'll definitely find one in each city.

1. Gostops Agra

Just a 20-minute stroll away from Taj Mahal, this hostel has a common area in the basement and a rooftop restaurant.

The dorm beds start from as low as ₹500 per night and luxury private rooms can be booked starting ₹1400 per night.

Oh and did I tell you there's a library too?

2. Zostel

Zostel is the largest backpackers hostel chain in India when it comes to finding a budget stay option while travelling. It has over 30 hostels spread across the country.

This is their hostel in McLeodganj.

The one in Allepey, Kerala.

The prices start from ₹600-700 per night.

3. International Youth Hostels (YHAI)

If you are into trekking and other adventurous activities, hostels run by the Youth Hostels Association of India are your safest bet. The accommodation is available at a nominal cost.

Visit their website for more information and online booking.

4. Horn Okay Please

A beautiful 100-year-old heritage bungalow has been renovated in a modern style to accommodate the travellers in Bandra, Mumbai.

Prices for dorm start from ₹900 and private room from ₹2,000.

5. Bunkyard Hostel

If you are visiting Udaipur, this is one of the most convenient accommodation options for you. The location of the hostel is such that you can easily explore the city.

The price of dormitories start from ₹499, while the private rooms cost around ₹2,000.

6. The Funky Monkey Hostel

Just a 4-minute walk from Anjuna Beach, this is perfect choice for backpackers. There's work space, in-house library, yoga space and all.

Dorm beds are available here starting from ₹500 and private room start from ₹2,000.

7. LetsBunk Poshtel Delhi

It's a luxury lifestyle hostel located in Hauz Khas Village, Delhi. The interiors and design of this hostel are minimalistic based on the Scandinavian theme.

8. Swan Hostel Jaisalmer

If you are in the desert town of Jaisalmer, Swan hostel offers you amazing sunset views with camel safaris organised by professionals.

The hostel only has private rooms starting from ₹1,200 per night.

9. Moustache Delhi

Located in New Friends Colony, Moustache has a community kitchen and a lush lawn so that you get a change to interact with others.

Dorm beds start from ₹450 and private rooms start from ₹2,000.

10. The Bucket List Goa

This is one of the most recommended hostels in Goa for solo travellers. It's easy to get to other places from here.

Dorm beds are available starting from ₹799.

11. Ecology Hostel

It's an eco-friendly and basic hostel accommodation in Leh. Traditional home-cooked meals are also available here.

Dorms are priced below ₹1,000.

12. The Electric Cats Bed & Breakfast

Located in one of the most popular areas of Bengaluru, Indiranagar, this hostel offers you all basic amenities along with a cafe and beautiful terrace views.

Dorm prices start from ₹500 per night.

13. The Hostel Crowd

They have quirky and fun hostels across Goa. The hostels are names differently in North Goa, South Goa and Central Goa.

Dorm room start from ₹350 and private rooms from ₹1,200.

14. The Hosteller

They have hostels in Jaipur, Delhi, Manali, Kasol and Pushkar. Each hostel is unique and different designed according to the culture of the city.

Dorm rooms are priced starting from ₹399 per night.

15. Nomads

If you are vacationing in Tosh or Kasol, Nomads will enhance your experience ten times. You meet new people here and can partake in several group activities.

Dorm prices start from ₹360 per night.

Are you ready to make your next trip amazing and different? Thank us later.