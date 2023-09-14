(Please note that the prices mentioned below reflect only the base prices of flights, hotels, food, etc. Prices can fluctuate. These do not include travel insurance and SIM card costs)

With the holiday season slowly creeping in, chances are you might have already started zeroing in on the locations for the next trip. Goa, Andamans, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand or the North East – many people have already explored these popular destinations in India and are now looking for new destinations abroad. If you are confused about which country to travel to next, then fret not; you have stumbled upon the right article.

We took a look at 15 destinations abroad and have figured out how much you need to save to visit these stunning locations. Read on below.

1. Indonesia – ₹30,000 to ₹50,000

The Indonesian rupiah has a lower currency value than the Indian rupee and that means that you can splurge without burning a hole in your pocket. Indonesia, and Bali in particular, has a lot of affordable hostels and Airbnb. The best hostels charge approximately ₹1K-2K. You can rent a scooter to whiz around the city and that costs approximately ₹400-800. Food is cheap and there are a lot of cafes and hotels where you can explore world cuisine. The only place where you’d be spending a lot is on sightseeing and water sports. A round-trip flight would cost around ₹35K. Visa charges are approximately ₹2,715. The average cost for a 7-day trip can be anywhere between ₹30,000 to ₹50,000.

2. Vietnam – ₹60,000 to ₹80,000

The Vietnamese dong has a lower currency value than the Indian rupee. The cheapest round-trip flight from Delhi to Hanoi costs roughly around ₹30K. An e-visa comes roughly around ₹2,078. The distance between two cities in Vietnam is a lot and a roundway flight in Vietnam can come to ₹8K-16K depending on the location. However, the country also has a train system that’s easy on the pockets. A rented bike can cost ₹500 for a day. Vietnam has hostels, hotels, and airbnbs that fit every budget and a budget hostel can cost a minimum of ₹500. Sightseeing can range between ₹300-800. The average cost for a 7-day trip can be anywhere between ₹60,000 to ₹80,000.

3. Thailand – ₹70,000 to ₹80,000

A round-trip flight from Delhi to Bangkok costs roughly ₹27K. The visa fee is approximately ₹4,681. Thailand is well connected to its cities via trains, buses, flights, ferries, and bikes. A rented bike comes for ₹600-800 per day. If you are willing to experiment with food, Thailand has a bustling food culture that can satiate your taste buds. Street food stalls whip ly delicious food for a fraction of the cost. You can find budget accommodations starting from ₹1,300. Sightseeing depends on the location and can start from ₹800. A 7-day trip can range between ₹70,000 to ₹80,000.

4. Singapore – ₹70,000 to ₹90,000

A round-trip flight from Delhi to Changi costs approximately ₹26K. The immigration authorities charge approximately ₹1,831 as a non-refundable visa processing fee. One of the best parts about travelling to Singapore is it offers a range of tourist passes for ₹1,340-2,924 which includes unlimited rides on public transport. Along with this, the pass offers multiple perks and discounts at restaurants, museums, sightseeing places, etc. A budget hotel starts at ₹4,000 and a hostel starts at ₹3,000. Tickets for museums and other attractions start at ₹700 and can go up to ₹2,000. Keeping all of these costs in mind, a 7-day budget trip to Singapore can cost roughly around ₹70,000 to ₹90,000.

5. Hong Kong – ₹70,000 to ₹90,000

A round-trip flight from Delhi to Hong Kong costs approximately ₹36K. Indian tourists can avail of the visa for approximately ₹8,445. You can find budget accommodation starting at ₹4,000. A trip to Hong Kong is incomplete without going to Disneyland. A one-day ticket costs ₹6,771 but you need to take a ferry, bus, or subway to get there which comes at an additional cost. If you are willing to experiment you can find delectable food starting at ₹200 at homely joints. A 7-day budget trip to Hong Kong can cost roughly ₹70,000 to ₹90,000.

6. United Arab Emirates – ₹80,000 to ₹1,00,000

A round-trip flight from India to Dubai starts at ₹19K. Indians can get a 14-day single entry short-term visa for approximately ₹5K-7K. If you travel to Dubai via Emirates, you can use your boarding pass to avail a plethora of discounts at places like malls, restaurants, luxury spas, big‑name stores and famous attractions. The discounts start at 20% and can touch up to 50%.

A budget accommodation starts at ₹3,000. Most beaches in Dubai have a paid entry which can range from ₹3,000-5,000. Desert safari starts at ₹3,000. Food starts at ₹1,200. A Burj Khalifa ticket starts from ₹3,000. A 7-day budget trip to UAE can cost roughly ₹80,000 to ₹1,00,000.

7. Malaysia – ₹70,000 to ₹1,50,000

A round-trip flight starts at ₹53K. Indians can get a visa-on-arrival which is free and allows a single entry for tourists. Budget resort accommodation starts at ₹4,000. The average cost of a meal can start from ₹1,600. You can rent a car for ₹3,000 a day and avoid expensive taxis. You can get a water activity package that includes an undersea walk, parasailing and tube ride for ₹10K or you can customize it as per your liking. A trip to the North and South Island can start from ₹1,500 respectively. Overall, a 7-day budget trip to Mauritius can cost roughly ₹70,000 to ₹1,50,000.

8. Mauritius – ₹70,000 to ₹1,50,000

9. Maldives – ₹1,00,000 to ₹2,50,000

A round-trip flight to Male from Delhi can cost ₹28K. Maldives issues a free visa on arrival for Indian citizens. Budget hotels start at ₹3,000. An average meal for a day can start from ₹2,500. Water sports like snorkelling, travelling to other islands, and sightseeing can cost ₹10,000. As an island nation, Maldives relies on boats and seaplanes for transportation between islands. This can cost a total of ₹10,000 for seven days. A 7-day budget trip to Maldives can cost approximately ₹1,00,000 to ₹2,50,000.

10. Cambodia – ₹60,000 to ₹1,00,000

A round-trip flight from Delhi to Phnom Penh costs ₹33K. An e-visa costs approximately ₹2,993. Budget hotels which include resorts and spas start from ₹2,100. If you are willing to experiment with street food and try new cuisines, a meal for a day can cost as low as ₹800. Temples and other attractions have an entrance fee and a total cost that includes major temples can come down to ₹4,000-8,000. You can use tuk-tuks or local buses for commute and that can bring down your travelling expenses. A 7-day budget trip to Cambodia can cost around ₹60,000 to ₹1,00,000.

11. Egypt – starting at ₹80,000

A round-trip flight from Delhi to Cairo starts at ₹37K. The country offers a visa-on-arrival which costs approximately ₹2,060. Budget hotels and Airbnbs start at ₹3,000. Local cuisine starts at ₹800. Egypt has a lot of historical sites such as the Pyramids of Giza and the temples of Luxor. These sites have an entrance fee and you can allocate between ₹6,000-12,000 for various activities. Public transport can start from ₹4,000 for the entire trip. A 7-day budget trip can start at ₹80,000.

12. Kenya – ₹90,000 to ₹2,00,000

A round-trip flight from Delhi to Nairobi starts at ₹32K. An e-visa costs approximately ₹4,241. Budget accommodation starts from ₹1,900. A meal for a day can cost an average of ₹800, especially if you indulge in local cuisine. Kenya is known for its wildlife safaris and a trip is incomplete without one. Masai Mara has dynamic pricing and the cheapest one which is inclusive of accommodation starts at ₹53,000. However, budget safaris in a group can cost ₹20,000-₹50,000. A 7-day budget trip to Kenya can cost around ₹90,000 to ₹2,00,000.

13. Japan – ₹1,50,000 to ₹2,80,000

A round-trip flight to and from Tokyo starts at ₹49K. You can get a single entry visa for approximately ₹3,000-5,000. There’s a lot to do in Japan so you can keep aside ₹5,000-15,000 for sightseeing and other activities. Budget accommodation starts from ₹2,000. Japan has a lot to offer in terms of food but it can get quite expensive. If you are willing to try something new, you can try bento box meals which are cheap. Food, on average, can cost ₹2,000 a day. Get a Japan Rail Pass for ₹16,000 and save all that moolah on travelling. A rough cost of visiting major tourist attractions can start from ₹5,000. A 7-day budget trip to Japan can cost ₹1,50,000 to ₹2,80,000.

14. Philippines – ₹70,000 to ₹1,15,000

A round-trip flight from Delhi to Manila starts at ₹40K. A single entry visa that is valid for three months costs approximately ₹3,520. Budget accommodation starts from ₹1,000. If you choose to eat at local restaurants, the average cost of a meal for a day would start from ₹800. Island hopping, snorkelling, diving, and exploring other natural attractions can come to a total of ₹5,000-15,000. Keep ₹5,000 aside to travel around the country on public transport. On average, a 7-day budget trip to the Philippines can cost around ₹70,000 to ₹1,15,000.

15. Spain – ₹1,08,000 to ₹2,00,000.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara has put Spain on our bucket lists. A round-trip flight from Delhi to Barcelona starts from ₹67K. You can get a Schengen visa that starts at ₹7,000. Budget accommodations start at ₹1,000. Spanish food is a class apart and the average cost of a meal for a day comes up to ₹2,000. The country has beautiful beaches, churches, and a plethora of historical sites and the entry prices vary accordingly. Keep aside ₹6,000 for sightseeing. You can use public transport to commute within the country and that can range from ₹3,000-₹6,000. A 7-day budget trip to Spain can cost ₹1,08,000 to ₹2,00,000.

BRB, typing my leave request.

