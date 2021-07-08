Weddings in India are a grand and costly affair. If you are looking forward to having a wedding in a budget of up to ₹50 lakh, here's what you can expect.

Please note that we have stuck to one type of wedding for the purpose of brevity.

1. Venue & Accommodation

The first thing to do when planning a wedding is to book the venue. This will give you an idea of how much money you have for other things.

Since your budget is ₹50 lakh, you can choose a high-end venue for the wedding.

For local weddings in Delhi, 5-star hotels like The Leela, Hyatt Regency, The Lalit, Raddison Blue, Vivanta, etc. can be booked starting from ₹2,500-4,000 per plate. So if you are expecting 200 guests, you will spend around ₹8-10 lakh.

If you wish to have a destination wedding, you can choose locations like Goa, Udaipur, Jaipur, etc. These cities are popular for destination weddings and are sure to give you an unforgettable experience.

For instance, Goa has 5-star hotels like The Leela, Park Hyatt Goa Resort & Spa, Zuri White Sands, Taj Exotica, etc.

They charge you somewhere between ₹75,000 and ₹3,00,000 depending upon where would you like to organize the event - banquet halls or beaches or lawns.

Since it's a destination wedding, you will also have to book accommodation for your guests. The average cost of accommodation in the 5-star hotels of Goa is somewhere between ₹13,000 and ₹20,000 per room.

So if you are expecting 100-150 guests, the accommodation and venue can cost you around ₹25 lakh.

2. Decoration

Wedding decorations can range from anywhere between ₹50,000 to 5 lakh, depending on your requirements.

For functions like Mehendi and Haldi, you can hire a local tent provider and choose floral and drape decor. This won't cost you more than ₹50,000 inclusive of everything.

For Sangeet, the cost of decor can go up to ₹1-2 lakh depending on the location and venue. The cost is greater in metro cities as compared to non-metro cities.

If it's an outdoor wedding, the decoration charges including floral arrangements, table setting, lighting, etc. can start from ₹2 lakh onwards.

3. Photography

A high-profile wedding photography will cost you around ₹3 lakh and more for 2 days. This will include drone shoot, videography, wedding photos, etc.

If you are adding extra requirements, the cost can further go up. Since your budget for the wedding is ₹50 lakh, you can go a little overboard and hire the best professional photographers to capture your wedding day.

This is what professional wedding photographers generally charge.

Metro cities: ₹1.5-2 lakh per day

Non-metro cities: ₹60,000-1 lakh per day.

4. Makeup and Mehendi artists

Another important area where you will spend a decent amount of money is makeup and mehendi. Book trial sessions before you hire a makeup artist for your wedding day.

Bridal makeup artists in India charge anywhere in the range of ₹50,000-1,50,000. This price varies depending on the cities and brands.

You can avail some exciting deals and offers when you book makeup for your family and friends too.

5. Entertainment

From Sangeet to Mehendi and Reception, you can choose to include music at your wedding based on your budget. DJ rates start from ₹50,000 in metro cities and ₹20,000 in non-metro cities.