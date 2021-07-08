Weddings in India are a grand and costly affair. If you are looking forward to having a wedding in a budget of up to ₹50 lakh, here's what you can expect.

Please note that we have stuck to one type of wedding for the purpose of brevity.  

1. Venue & Accommodation

The first thing to do when planning a wedding is to book the venue. This will give you an idea of how much money you have for other things.

Since your budget is ₹50 lakh, you can choose a high-end venue for the wedding.

Source: unsplash

For local weddings in Delhi, 5-star hotels like The Leela, Hyatt Regency, The Lalit, Raddison Blue, Vivanta, etc. can be booked starting from ₹2,500-4,000 per plate. So if you are expecting 200 guests, you will spend around ₹8-10 lakh.

Source: unsplash

If you wish to have a destination wedding, you can choose locations like GoaUdaipur, Jaipur, etc. These cities are popular for destination weddings and are sure to give you an unforgettable experience.

Source: unsplash

For instance, Goa has 5-star hotels like The Leela, Park Hyatt Goa Resort & Spa, Zuri White Sands, Taj Exotica, etc.

They charge you somewhere between ₹75,000 and ₹3,00,000 depending upon where would you like to organize the event - banquet halls or beaches or lawns. 

Since it's a destination wedding, you will also have to book accommodation for your guests. The average cost of accommodation in the 5-star hotels of Goa is somewhere between ₹13,000 and ₹20,000 per room.

So if you are expecting 100-150 guests, the accommodation and venue can cost you around ₹25 lakh.

2. Decoration

Wedding decorations can range from anywhere between ₹50,000 to 5 lakh, depending on your requirements.

For functions like Mehendi and Haldi, you can hire a local tent provider and choose floral and drape decor. This won't cost you more than ₹50,000 inclusive of everything.

Source: unsplash

For Sangeet, the cost of decor can go up to ₹1-2 lakh depending on the location and venue. The cost is greater in metro cities as compared to non-metro cities.

Source: unsplash

If it's an outdoor wedding, the decoration charges including floral arrangements, table setting, lighting, etc. can start from ₹2 lakh onwards.

Source: unsplash

3. Photography

A high-profile wedding photography will cost you around ₹3 lakh and more for 2 days. This will include drone shoot, videography, wedding photos, etc. 

If you are adding extra requirements, the cost can further go up. Since your budget for the wedding is ₹50 lakh, you can go a little overboard and hire the best professional photographers to capture your wedding day.

Source: unsplash

This is what professional wedding photographers generally charge.

Metro cities: ₹1.5-2 lakh per day

Non-metro cities: ₹60,000-1 lakh per day.

Source: unsplash

4. Makeup and Mehendi artists

Another important area where you will spend a decent amount of money is makeup and mehendi. Book trial sessions before you hire a makeup artist for your wedding day.

Source: unsplash

Bridal makeup artists in India charge anywhere in the range of ₹50,000-1,50,000. This price varies depending on the cities and brands.

You can avail some exciting deals and offers when you book makeup for your family and friends too.

Source: unsplash

5. Entertainment

From Sangeet to Mehendi and Reception, you can choose to include music at your wedding based on your budget. DJ rates start from ₹50,000 in metro cities and ₹20,000 in non-metro cities.

Source: wedmegood