Can You Identify These Indian Cities With Just A Picture Of Famous Landmarks?

There's no doubt that every city across the entire country has a different vibe. With their unique customs, locations and landmarks, each of these cities has something different to offer. But, can you guess the names of these cities by looking at just one picture of their famous landmarks?
Guess the cities:
#1:
via Wikimedia
#2:
via Tour My India
#3:
via Visit TNT
#4:
via Wikimedia
#5:
via Trip Gourmets
#6:
#7:
via Agoda
#8:
via NJ Today
#9:
via Exciting India
#10:
#11:
via Trip Advisor
#12:
So, how many of these were you able to guess right?
Result