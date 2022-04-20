Categories

QUIZ

Can You Identify These Indian Cities With Just A Picture Of Famous Landmarks?

There's no doubt that every city across the entire country has a different vibe. With their unique customs, locations and landmarks, each of these cities has something different to offer. But, can you guess the names of these cities by looking at just one picture of their famous landmarks?

via GIPHY

Guess the cities:

#1:

#2: 

#3:

#4: 

#5:

#6:

via TOI

#7:

via Agoda

#8:

#9:

#10: 

via TOI

#11: 

#12:

via TOI

So, how many of these were you able to guess right?

Result

