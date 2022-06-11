In a case of irresponsible tourism, a couple from Jaipur paid a hefty price for driving their car over the sand dunes in Ladakh.



A couple from Jaipur was caught driving their Toyota Fortuner SUV over the sand dunes in Hunder village in Ladakh. Leh Police took note of this and fined the couple. The police took to their Facebook to share the details.



According to a prohibitory order by the SDM in Nubra, cars are forbidden from plying over the sand dunes. "The couple from Jaipur were booked as per law and a bond of ₹50,000 was taken from them. District police Leh requests tourists not to ply vehicles on sand dunes as you damage the natural landscape and violate the prohibitory orders," said the Leh Police.

Netizens called out the tourists for their callous and irresponsible behaviour, while the police was praised for its prompt action.



Why do people have to be so destructive? 😩 Jaipur fined Rs 50,000 for driving SUV on sand dunes in Ladakh's Nubra Vally https://t.co/wzWXJ3Jmsa — Sharell Cook (@AboutIndia) June 10, 2022

He thought if we can do this is UAE why not in Ladakh 😌 — Capt. Arora (@captainarora) June 11, 2022

Why can't people drive on the roads? If they are so keen on driving on sand dunes, they can very well go to a desert. Why spoil the landscape? 50k is a paltry fine. The fine must be heavy to set a precedent. — Mysterious Human (@mysterious_cryp) June 10, 2022

Jaipur based tourists booked by Leh police for driving their SUV over sand dunes in Nubra. As per the directions noone is allowed to drive over sand dunes in the area.

Tourists must learn to respect the local laws and culture of a place.#Ladakh @LehPolice #Tourism pic.twitter.com/2gHnYDEMN9 — Arjun Sharma (अर्जुन शर्मा) (@arjunsharma_86) June 9, 2022

Been saying it for a while: restrict the number of vehicles allowed into Ladakh seasonally. Have advance tickets as for Vaishno Devi. Combine it with mandatory online info session. Your beautiful UT is going to become a disaster like Shimla & Manali if you don't take steps now. — S Roy Chowdhury (@SRoyChowdhury01) June 10, 2022