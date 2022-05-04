I am not big on flights because of my fear of height, but I know that flying first class will solve that problem. Even though the height factor remains the same, that extra pair of brand new socks will do the trick. I know myself. 

Did you know that? They give out extra socks in first class, among many other things. This guy who recently travelled in the first class for the first time, documented everything on Imgur and some of this stuff is mind-blowing. 

To begin with, he makes it very clear that his work was flying him. We appreciate an honest man. 

Next, he shares that he was given a drink...in a GLASS. 

On the flight he took, he was given a bottle of virgin olive oil and the man was understandably shook.

Even the salt there was posh.

And now, to my favourite part...the socks!

Apart from this, the guy gets coconut oil and whatnot to put on himself. Oh, and there are special cabinets for water bottles (they are arguably getting more space than passengers in economy, keeping the size difference of a bottle and a body in mind).

You can go through his entire thread, here. Fascinating stuff.

When is my work flying me out in first class?