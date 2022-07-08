Mumbai - a city of dreams where one can always count on unknown faces. The city, which is known for its warm-hearted citizens and scenic rain views, has again set a great example of unity by helping out a stranger.

M-Indicator is a mobile application which provides information and real-time updates about public transportation in the city, including any possible delays on a particular route. It also has a chat option, where users can talk with other commuters as well.

Bryan Miranda, a user of this application, constructed a convincing scenario for requesting a day off from his boss.

He asked a bunch of unknown people on the application to respond to his query that trains are not working after Goregaon station so that he can take a screengrab of the chat and share it with his boss for a leave.

To our surprise, commuters did exactly what he wanted and agreed that the trains aren't working. And guess what, his leave got approved.

Mumbaikars, you did a great job!