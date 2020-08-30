Now that most companies are allowing you to work from home, you can finally take a staycation in the hills or by the beach! Here are our favourite spots around India which are open for bookings:

1. Zostel

Covering over 30 destinations across the country, Zostel is offering long-term stays at its various hostels. You can pick a spot in the lap of nature in Bir, Manali or Mcleodganj.

2. Adivaha - A Luxury Resort In Dharamsala

This luxury resort is a great getaway for a weekend away from the hustle and bustle of the city. You can also work remotely from the resort if you want a week away.

3. The Bungalows Lighthouse, Goa

If you have a big family or want to quarantine with your friends, then this is the perfect spot. It has four room per villa, a swimming pool and a view of the beautiful sea that'll inspire you.

4. Elgin Hall, Dalhousie

Built in 1857, this British homestay has a beautiful library and room far apart that promise you the social distancing you need during the pandemic.

5. Echor – Narkanda Cottages, Matiana

Gorgeous garden area accompanied by the views of the Himalayas, these stunning cottages offer you the peace and serenity you deserve after the year 2020 has been.

6. Taj Theog, Shimla

Open from 21 August onwards, this property has 99 rooms that offer you the best view of nature. Though the spa and pool will remain shut for now, you can still enjoy the scenery and ambience.

7. Fort Nalagarh, Nalagarh

This 15th century fort is in the lap of the Shivalik range and the Sirsa river. You can work outdoors in the garden or enjoy the old-school rooms.

8. Taragarh Palace, Palampur

Surrounded by tea estates and a pinewood forest, you can even horse-ride on the property or find a spot to sit and work outdoors.

9. Jim's Jungle Retreat, Corbett

With nothing by nature surrounding you, nestled between the Himalayan foothills and the Shivaliks, it makes for the perfect weekend holiday to get you away from the pandemic blues.

10. The Kumaon, Uttarakhand

A retreat in the mountains with a beautiful view and corners that are perfect for the gram. You'll find yourself feeling at peace in this gorgeous resort.

11. The Birdcage, Mukteshwar, Uttarakhand

Tucked away into the beautiful hillside, this gorgeous Inn has just 7 rooms, each designed to perfection and comfort. If you're planning a trip, do make the booking in advance.

Remember that social distancing is still essential so stay safe when you travel. Wash your hands and wear a mask.