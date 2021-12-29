2 days ago when I stepped out for a work commitment, my heart was happy. I returned home with the lightness of knowing that Omicron, the scary variant of Covid, has not reached India. That's brilliant news, right? And you know how I got to know about this? By seeing the crowd outside.

The festive season is upon us, and it seemed like the entire city was out on the roads, trying to go to malls, etc. It was touching to see maskless families having fun, chatting away in the open. In some cases, with other families. Anyway, as I think about that day, here are photos and videos which should work as a proof for you too. Omicron has been defeated before it could reach us.

Pictures and video surfaced on social media showed the complete violation of Covid-19 protocols as the crowd of people left no space to breathe on Park Street.

December 26, 2021

Amid a rise in COVID-19 variant Omicron cases in India, a massive crowd was witnessed in Kolkata's Park Street area on Christmas as citizens in large numbers gathered to celebrate the festival, violating all protocols. #parkstreet #OmicronCases

December 27, 2021

Sarojini Nagar market - Xmas Bazar. December 21, 2021

Delhi's Sarojini Nagar, CP, Lajpat Nagar December 18, 2021

#WATCH | Girgaum Chowpatty beach in Mumbai witnessed huge crowd on Sunday.



#WATCH | Girgaum Chowpatty beach in Mumbai witnessed huge crowd on Sunday. In wake of #Omicron cases in the state, a section 144 CrPC was imposed in Mumbai on 11th and 12th December. The state has a total of 17 Omicron cases so far. December 12, 2021

Since I am endlessly afraid of sarcasm not translating for some people, let me put things in a more straightforward manner. No guys, Omicron is very much out there, and it spreads faster than the previous variants of Covid. Now, we all know what the previous variants of Covid did in April this year and we know that we can't afford to have that repeated.

In view of the same, restrictions have also been placed by the state governments and it's imperative that we follow them.

For the love of God, stay inside, and if you need to step out, mask up.