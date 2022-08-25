So, you are travelling on a flight and the captain makes your journey a pleasant one. You'll love it, won't you? Now that we are talking about flight experiences, I recently came across a heart-warming travel story on the internet. And it will win your hearts. Definitely won mine.

I'm referring to this video which features a Sikh captain making an announcement during the Bangalore-Chandigarh flight. The clip is going insanely viral on Twitter. What's new? You ask.

The video posted by a Twitter user @zeenat_daar93, shows IndiGo flight commander and former Indian Navy pilot, Rajdeep Singh, addressing passengers with humour, wit, professionalism, class, and dignity. And of course, there is a pinch of Punjabi tadka. What a charm.

"Like a boss! Bangalore - Chandigarh indigo flight commander Rajdeep Singh ex Indian Navy pilot," the tweet reads.

Singh can be heard talking about the places that the passengers who are sitting on window seats will able to witness on their sides. He then makes a hilarious statement for the aisle passengers saying:

Jede bande aisle ch baithe hain, wo ek doosre da muhn dekho (sic).

- Rajdeep Singh

Yeah, I won't spoil the fun anymore. Watch the video here:

Like a boss! Bangalore - Chandigarh indigo flight commander Rajdeep Singh ex Indian Navy pilot@IndiGo6E @IndiannavyMedia pic.twitter.com/FEBAHFI6Bl — Zeenat Dar (@zeenat_daar93) August 24, 2022

Netizens are loving his style:

Samaa baand diya Paaji 😊 https://t.co/LZBRxZpJQv — Rahul (@oyesunnaplease) August 24, 2022

Gestures which make flying a experience. https://t.co/MrwuDFPvPQ — Venkat Madala (@venky4a) August 25, 2022

This can be the single biggest advertisement to recruit pilots/ airline crew members:) What a man!



“Jede bande aisle ch baithe hain, wo ek doosre da muhn dekho” https://t.co/KKC5z9Csp7 — Vikas Goel (@vikaspgoel) August 25, 2022

Sardars exude such class and dignity! 🇮🇳 https://t.co/YH8tPdmuGW — Manish Batavia (@manishbatavia) August 24, 2022

and ends with "Jai Hind, Vande Mataram" 🙏 https://t.co/nBNGH9ErkI — shivabhakt_ (@shivabhakt_) August 24, 2022

Ok…..so he confirms our luggage is safe and they aren’t going to fly away with it !! Guess v can wait till the plane come to a final halt and v are asked to deboard instead of jostling to get down before they fly off again (sic).

- @unbashedinter1

@Rajdeep86858747 mauj kardi apne.

Jede bande aisle baithe, nothing much we can do, u can turn left & right look at each other & last 1 jab tak je jahaz ruk nahi jata chandigarh che darwaze khul nahi jande baithe raho, tuada saman tussi leke jana h, assi nal leke nahi jana h😃😁😁 https://t.co/sNS0XDEBHb — 🇮🇳 ठाकुर Sahab  (@Er_Thakur_) August 24, 2022

Homies speech be like this

salute https://t.co/sVdq2PxQsy — パワフル I Vegetarian Supremacy (@lungi56inch) August 24, 2022

Sidha dil ton ❤️ https://t.co/oYIn4tDwu5 — Sunderdeep - Volklub (@volklub) August 24, 2022

This really brought a smile on my face. Thank you so much for sharing this. Rajdeep sir.. Hats off to you ..Truly commendable (sic).

- @Shiivani_Sharma

How sweet! Rare people with heartwarming humour! 💕 https://t.co/ZF1DGLdGUG — Harmeen Soch (@HarmeenSoch) August 24, 2022

Exemplary qualities of highest standard of leadership. Simply unmatchable. Where does it come from? Ofcourse, from our Military training. Kudos Capt. We remain the ultimate.We are unparalleled when it comes to leadership qualities . BZ Jai Hind (sic).

- @nitinmisraindia

Wowww made his job so great n charming 🇮🇳 https://t.co/MhNfAF92AG — kiran sharma (@SharmaKiran77) August 24, 2022

What a pleasant man he is. 'Samaa baandh diya paaji'!