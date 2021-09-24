The Caribbean is one of the most popular getaways for the world's wealthiest. Maybe because only the rich can afford to travel to the region spanning over some 7,000 islands.

Also maybe because one of the islands, Montserrat, opened its doors only to the rich amid the pandemic.

Only those who earn at least $70,000 a year and can take a two-month vacation are currently allowed at the island.

Ever since the island restricted the entry of tourists in April, only 21 people from seven high-flying families have met the government’s criteria.

Nobody wears a mask here. The island has a population of around 5,000 and has seen only 33 COVID cases so far.

The Soufriere Hills Volcano is one of the major attractions here. The volcano last started erupting in 1995 when it rendered two-thirds of the island uninhabitable.

From exploring coral reefs and marine life to relaxing at the beachs, there's a lot to do in Montserrat.

There are people who feel $70K a year is not rich, while others want to get on the island now that it will be open.

Everyone who wanted to visit the island but couldn't because of the strict rules, can now plan their vacation as the government is about to change the current rules.

As per reports, all vaccinated tourists will be welcome on Montserrat from 1st October, 2021. Other conditions related to quarantine, etc. are also being relaxed.

Is this going to be your next travel destination?