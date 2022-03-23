Remember the rent debate between Delhi-Mumbai-Bengaluru? We clearly had a loser back then. Sorry, Mumbaikars.

With offices reopening, some people are relocating and finding spaces to live. But how do you find the right flatmate, or how do you connect with them? Well, this Twitter account has found a solution to this.

More than 10 lakh professional migrate to Bangalore every month and most of them have one common problem

Finding right flatmates 👀🏠 — Karthika✨ (@designermaybe) March 22, 2022

The initiative by Twitter user Karthika helps people to find flatmates in Bengaluru. The community BangloreRoomi will connect you to people who are looking for roommates. All you need to do is tag BangloreRoomi.



The page will retweet your post which will connect you to people who are looking for flatmates in Bengaluru. Once you have found your roommate, it will remove your post to maintain transparency.

🚨 Introducing @BangaloreRoomi 🚨



A Twitter bot that tracks all the folks who are in dire need of flatmates in Bangalore.



If you or your friend are looking for a flatmate, Just tag @BangaloreRoomi and it will retweet your post connecting you with your ideal roommates 💛 — Karthika✨ (@designermaybe) March 22, 2022

Its not overrrrrr



If you find your roommate, just comment '@Bangaloreroomi found'. This will unretweet your post and give us the validation of a job well done ☺️



Follow our bot @Bangaloreroomi and make your quest for Ideal flatmate 10X easier! — Karthika✨ (@designermaybe) March 22, 2022

Twittizens feel it's a great way for people to connect without getting lost in hundreds of tweets. This will surely make the quest to find a roommate a little more convenient.

This is so amazing! Great initiative ✨ — Vanshika Garg (@vanshika_garg17) March 22, 2022

Wow! Seriously need u guys in my city too 💫 — niket kalia (@Ni_ket) March 23, 2022

This is Amazing....!!@Ajju_009 you might need this. — Murlikrishna Chalasani (@Murlikrish79) March 22, 2022

Great work — Srini 🙏🏻🇮🇳 (@srini_bala) March 22, 2022

Wohhoo. Congratulations Karthika. Excited to see how this works out 🙌 — Riten (Fueler.io) (@ritendn) March 22, 2022

Wow. Excellent work ✨ Much needed. Way to go 👏👏 — Sachin (@TravelSaint98) March 22, 2022

Clearly, people want one such community for Delhi and Mumbai too.

Need one for Mumbai too! — NotADimSim (@highyurveda) March 22, 2022

Do for mumbai / delhi toooooo — Sukriti (@thisissuk) March 22, 2022

