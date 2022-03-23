Remember the rent debate between Delhi-Mumbai-Bengaluru? We clearly had a loser back then. Sorry, Mumbaikars.
With offices reopening, some people are relocating and finding spaces to live. But how do you find the right flatmate, or how do you connect with them? Well, this Twitter account has found a solution to this.
More than 10 lakh professional migrate to Bangalore every month and most of them have one common problem— Karthika✨ (@designermaybe) March 22, 2022
Finding right flatmates 👀🏠
The initiative by Twitter user Karthika helps people to find flatmates in Bengaluru. The community BangloreRoomi will connect you to people who are looking for roommates. All you need to do is tag BangloreRoomi.
The page will retweet your post which will connect you to people who are looking for flatmates in Bengaluru. Once you have found your roommate, it will remove your post to maintain transparency.
🚨 Introducing @BangaloreRoomi 🚨— Karthika✨ (@designermaybe) March 22, 2022
A Twitter bot that tracks all the folks who are in dire need of flatmates in Bangalore.
If you or your friend are looking for a flatmate, Just tag @BangaloreRoomi and it will retweet your post connecting you with your ideal roommates 💛
Its not overrrrrr— Karthika✨ (@designermaybe) March 22, 2022
If you find your roommate, just comment '@Bangaloreroomi found'. This will unretweet your post and give us the validation of a job well done ☺️
Follow our bot @Bangaloreroomi and make your quest for Ideal flatmate 10X easier!
Twittizens feel it's a great way for people to connect without getting lost in hundreds of tweets. This will surely make the quest to find a roommate a little more convenient.
This is Amazing....!!@Ajju_009 you might need this.— Murlikrishna Chalasani (@Murlikrish79) March 22, 2022
Wohhoo. Congratulations Karthika. Excited to see how this works out 🙌— Riten (Fueler.io) (@ritendn) March 22, 2022
Wow. Excellent work ✨ Much needed. Way to go 👏👏— Sachin (@TravelSaint98) March 22, 2022
Clearly, people want one such community for Delhi and Mumbai too.
Need one for Mumbai too!— NotADimSim (@highyurveda) March 22, 2022
Do for mumbai / delhi toooooo— Sukriti (@thisissuk) March 22, 2022
