Something that we can all agree on is that handling luggage is one of the most frustrating parts of travelling.

So, either you can carry the lightest load possible or multitask as effectively as this woman who has gone viral on the internet.

In the now-viral video, a woman closes the plane's overhead compartment with her foot. Figen, a Twitter user, posted a video of the woman standing inside an airplane. The mom can be seen carrying her child in one arm while taking out her bags with her other arm.

Just when one assumes she is helpless and wonders why the plane crew isn't helping her, the woman shows that she is self-sufficient. She lifts her leg like a gymnast to close the overhead cabin door.

Watch the video here:

It quickly became popular on social media, with the video gaining over 236K views and 7,629 likes. Twitter users were astounded by her stunt and expressed their admiration for her strength and multitasking skills. However, the users were divided on whether her actions were risky and unsanitary, or a display of skill.

Here's what people had to say about the viral video:

Really cool 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻😂😂😂😂😂 — FANG (@VENNY33012568) May 12, 2022

She's awesome 😎 — Terry Ruppel (@TerryRuppel3) May 12, 2022

Motherhood is not a joke, sometimes you wish you have that extra limbs — Jossy Atieno (@jossytoty) May 12, 2022

What would have been really clever is the baby reaching up and closing the overhead bin! Ahh…that’s the problem with parents today…not pushing their kids hard enough! 😉 — SP (@SimonVelocity) May 12, 2022

Not cool. Unsanitary. Sorry 😬 — Karina Brucetta (@KBrucetta) May 12, 2022

There was no need to close as she was taking the luggage out so what's the need to close logically



However hats off to her gymnastics except for the risk she took with the baby — Raj @ work (@RajeshK46295516) May 13, 2022

Except those pink trousers that remind you of Hitman Hart and his fine eye glasses, nothing is cool here. — Asim Mahmood (@AsimMah18942719) May 13, 2022

She could have shut the door with her left hand after letting go of the suitcase.

But it's a remarkable display of flexibility. 😀😀 — Satish Shenoy 🇮🇳 (@satishs_in) May 12, 2022

It is cool that she can stretch her leg that high… yes… but she could have fallen… and she was holding a baby. Why did she just not use the hand that was holding the baby to close the door to the compartment? — Cotsdi (@cotsdi) May 11, 2022

If I do this, I will surely suffer a dislocation of my hip. 🙄🤦🏻‍♂️ — Alejandro Catalán (@Alejandro_2676) May 11, 2022

So cool! Worked out a good kung fu🤣 — Ana M. Hutchins (@phatz5956) May 12, 2022

The flight attendants reaction 😂😂 — Plqnes (@HypixelRocks) May 13, 2022

So, what are your thoughts on the woman's little stunt?