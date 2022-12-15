Desi shaadis are the main source of entertainment for us. Yes, more than what cinema offers. Even Bollywood borrows moments from Indian weddings. Akshay Kumar performed a naagin dance on groom’s horse in Sauda Khara Khara, the song from Good Newwz, remember? In case you don’t know, Akshay’s inspiration was a man, who did the same steps in a baraat.

Source: Koimoi

Indian weddings gave us enough WTF, OMG, cute, bizarre, and wholesome content throughout this year.

Now that we are on the same page, let’s talk about how 2022 can’t end without recalling these 12 viral moments from desi shaadis:

1. Gujarati woman marrying herself in ‘India’s first case of sologamy’

Kshama Bindu, a 24-year-old woman from Vadodara, created a nationwide buzz in June this year by becoming the first sologamy bride of India. Kshama married herself with all the wedding rituals including mehendi and haldi ceremonies. Here’s the video from her wedding:

2. Quick Style’s dance performance on Kala Chashma at a wedding

The Norwegian dance group, Quick Style, set the dance floor on fire with their thrilling performance on Kala Chashma at a desi wedding the same month this year. A video of their energy-packed dance went insanely viral all over the world, and many people presented recreated versions of those moves.

3. Pakistani woman dancing to Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja song

Ayesha Mano, a girl from Pakistan, performed to the late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar’s old track Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja at a wedding function. Ayesha’s ‘freestyle dance’ video featuring her sensual moves was widely circulated on social media in November this year, with many even recreating it.

4. Ambala bride leading her own baraat to the groom’s house

In a gender-role reversal incident, a young woman from Ambala fulfilled her childhood wish of riding a horse at her wedding. Priya, the bride, took her own baraat to the groom’s residence while enjoying the ride. A video of the moment went viral on social media in February this year.

Young woman from Haryana's Ambala wanted to be different. So she mounted a horse and took her own baraat to the house of her bridegroom to marry him.

We show you the rest!#Bride #Ambala #ViralVideo pic.twitter.com/r2cql1i1vI — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) February 10, 2022

5. Groom making cute entry with his furry friend on bike

A Maharashtrian groom brought his pet dog as a best man to his wedding. Pavan Shivale, the groom, flashed his million-dollar smile as he entered the wedding venue with his furry friend on the bike. A video of this cute entry went viral earlier this month.

6. Twin sisters marrying the same man

Twin sisters tied the knot with the same man, an IT professional, in Maharashtra’s Solapur district earlier this month, leaving the internet to process the whole concept of marriage. A video of the sisters putting varmala around his neck went viral. Atul, the groom was reportedly charged with bigamy, and a case was registered against him under IPC section 494.

7. Hosteller gatecrashing a stranger’s wedding for food

A hosteller turned bin-bulaaya mehmaan to eat free food at a stranger’s wedding in Bihar. Not just the hosteller gatecrashed the wedding, he also confessed his intentions to the groom. What happened next was a real treat to watch. A video of their wholesome conversation went viral on Twitter this month.

8. Bride’s entry on a giant chandelier-like basket

A bride arrived on a giant chandelier-like basket hanging from the ceiling at her wedding. The bride was accompanied by her father. A video of her grand entry became the talk of the town for its over-the-top arrangements.

Please don't let this become a thing pic.twitter.com/rWRGsyENFp — Fasi Zaka (@fasi_zaka) December 8, 2022

9. Newlywed couple performing to Govinda & Karisma Kapoor’s hit track

A video of the bride and groom acing their dance performance on Govinda and Karisma Kapoor’s hit number, Tumsa Koi Pyaara, went insanely viral in July this year. The well-coordinated moves of this newlywed couple were the highlight of their performance.

10. Wedding hall turning into an akhada over extra papads

A wedding hall in Kerala turned into an akhada after the guests were denied extra papads during the feast. Two groups had initially begun a fist fight, followed by verbal spat and ended up into an ugly brawl. Be it utensils, tables, chairs, guests didn’t leave anything to smash them on each other. The auditorium owner suffered a loss of ₹1.5 lakh, and 15 people were booked in the case.

In the great 100% literate state of Kerala, a fist fight broke out at a wedding after friends of the bridegroom demanded papad during the feast. This triggered a verbal spat and ended up in an ugly brawl. No wonder Mallus belo papad. 😆 pic.twitter.com/HgkEUYMwfy — Rakesh Krishnan Savarkar (@ByRakeshSimha) August 29, 2022

11. Desi father burning the dance floor with ‘ O Antava‘ moves

A bride’s father stole the show with his whistle-blowing dance performance on Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Allu Arjun’s popular song, Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava, from the film, Pushpa: The Rise. A video of him acing his killer moves while leading a group of young men on the dance floor went viral on the internet.

12. Bride visiting Starbucks for coffee just before her wedding

An anxious bride decided to calm herself down by visiting Starbucks just before her D-day. A video of the bride driving back home while sipping coffee and enjoying the moment went viral in May this year. ‘Coz of course, groom can wait.

Which moment was your favourite out of all?