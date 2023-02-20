Trigger warning: The article contains disturbing visuals. Viewer discretion advised.

In just another incident of crime against women, a man stabbed a minor girl after she allegedly refused his marriage proposal. This bone-chilling incident from Chhattisgarh has sent shock waves across the nation.

ADVERTISEMENT Representational image. Source: India Blooms

Wait, there was more. After attacking the girl with knife, the 47-year-old man dragged her on the road and the visual was caught on camera. A clip of this horrifying incident has been going viral on Twitter.

The video posted by a Twitter user, @drunkJournalist, shows Omkar Tiwari dragging the badly wounded 16-year-old girl by hair on the road in Raipur. The man is holding his knife in other hand that he had used to stab her on Saturday evening. Onlookers can be seen paying no heed to the sight.

Screenshot from the viral video

Here’s the viral video:

ADVERTISEMENT From Raipur, Chattisgarh.



47 year old OMKAR TIWARI stabs a 16 year old minor girl and drags her on the road while the public watches it in horror.



The girl who was working for a grocery shop run by Omkar. The girl had quit her job and demanded her money from him. pic.twitter.com/ldq8M1zzA5 — Drunk Journalist (@drunkJournalist) February 19, 2023

Reportedly, the girl is in critical state in a government hospital. The attacker, who was allegedly drunk, has been arrested, the police said on Sunday, ANI reported. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Prashant Agrawal shared that the girl worked at his grocery shop in Raipur’s Gudhiyari area. Agrawal added that the attacker allegedly wished to marry the teen, however, she had refused his proposal and quit the job.

Here’s how netizens are reacting to this incident:

So much for "beti padhao, beti bachao" 😑😓 https://t.co/prUnfMkLZw — Imtiyazuddin Shaik (@ImtiyazuddinSh1) February 20, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Beti Bachao 😡 https://t.co/sUAAdvMCh3 — Pugalventhan Venkatesan (@pugalventhan_91) February 19, 2023

Mood of d nation is to be a shocked spectator.

Nobody on road thought of throwing that monster under their vehicle.

Acting shocked is all they do.

The whole country is on ventilator,rotten society feels proud to give gyan to other countries. But stay silent on their own daughters https://t.co/nDDaooKApX — Juveriya Afreen جویریہ آفرینಜುವೇರಿಯ (@HussainiJaweria) February 19, 2023

No one literally no one is to be believed in today’s time. 💔 https://t.co/MZAhLHpjFo — Ruchi  (@Ruchi4Tweets) February 19, 2023

Is there any difference across the border? People disappear, people are brutally tortured, people are killed by powerful people, or police/agencies on their behest. There’s state within state on both sides. https://t.co/rlvt2GDrLP — Amin Rehman (@AmeinRehman) February 19, 2023

Some Twitter users pointed out how spectators didn’t help the girl.

ADVERTISEMENT Fkkkk😑😑😑 no one to stop the mf and help the girl 😑😑 https://t.co/GDT86CjNyO — Messy (@ThadiMeesha) February 19, 2023

This is horrible. How come everyone is watching this and no one comes to the aid of the girl…

What times we live in…

What a society we live in …. https://t.co/uvYkNGp5y3 — Vee/Vishnu (@ravanatalks) February 19, 2023

Wtf!! People are literally seeing this and NO ONE is doing anything 😭 https://t.co/jA6oUcK3a7 — Roshika Deo (@Roshikadeo) February 19, 2023

Nobody daring to stop such crazy people still makes me wonder. Atleast he is alone, 3 people could take him down n save the girl from more damage https://t.co/t95GszRnZu — Utopian Earth Stories (@earth_utopian) February 20, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Modern India !! https://t.co/VPl7Cfc8e1 — Hassan Zacky (@casablunche) February 20, 2023

To all the men who say "Women just lie about assault", you are the problem.. You are the reason why this happens.. This guy shouldn't be let out to society, no matter what.. She is a child, and he is 47.. Lock him up for the rest of his life.. https://t.co/1a1B9lHKR5 — The Primordial Poison (@DJrevathi) February 20, 2023

Strict action must be taken !!!!💔 https://t.co/2Tdgx3AQaA — SARKAR (@jagroopsingh_13) February 19, 2023

India…

Impunity… Knife in his hand.

Minor girl…

Sanskari…

No one is trying to help the minor girl. https://t.co/PYi2euFDw8 — Unite Against Hate (@UAHateNZ) February 20, 2023

This is scary . https://t.co/HJJPWBhSOE — Ankur Saiba (@Greydc1996) February 19, 2023